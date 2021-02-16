StandOut® Powered by ADP® Introduces StandOut Coaching Intelligence to Encourage Team Connection and Engagement

StandOut coaching intelligence serves up customized talking points based on an individual's strengths and what that individual shares in the StandOut platform during the Check-In. These talking points, available for every Check-In, every week, are meant to drive deeper conversations between a leader and an individual, helping the leader to take action and provide frequent, meaningful attention relevant to the team member's experience.

"The StandOut coaching intelligence differentiator is the human factor of the leader to inspire those conversations that drive engagement and performance," said Joe Sullivan, general manager of ADP talent activation. "Managing a workforce that is more distant than ever has leaders seeking new strategies and communication methods to further connect with their team. StandOut coaching intelligence provides a unique approach to communication with open-ended talk tracks based on the work taking place and the individual's persona, coupled with expert insights from real coaches, to guide more meaningful conversations."

"The new StandOut coaching intelligence tool will offer easily accessible, tailored coaching advice to our team leaders," said Tatiana Solis, talent specialist, Vision7. "In turn, StandOut coaching intelligence allows team leaders to add more value to every employee touchpoint by encouraging leaders to ask the right questions in real time."

"StandOut coaching intelligence goes beyond surveys and collecting data," said Laura Becker, employee experience research manager at IDC. "StandOut coaching intelligence is human. It delivers real-world coaching insights digitally, at scale, to help leaders at every level have powerful conversations. There is often a disconnect between deploying employee engagement technology and people-readiness. Mature employee experience programs require both technology and organizational alignment to optimize business impact. StandOut coaching intelligence provides team leaders with simple, accessible strategies to provide personalized insights and feedback to employees to engage them to the fullest extent; creating a more human work experience and better business outcomes."

StandOut coaching intelligence has the ability to encourage even the most seasoned team leader to take the step to have a deeper conversation. These personalized talk tracks and practical insights delivered to the leader are a powerful tool to help drive business forward.

