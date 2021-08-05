Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education offers 'Design Thinking: From Insights to Viability' program in collaboration with Great Learning

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning , a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education, in collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education , announced the launch of its 'Design Thinking: From Insights to Viability' program for learners in the U.S. The curriculum has been designed by faculty from Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education and is based on the 'Innovation Process' that aims to inculcate a creative problem-solving mind set to make well-informed decisions.

The program is suited for professionals, innovators, entrepreneurial corporate executives, and business owners who are driven to solve complex business problems centered on the unmet needs of the user. It provides a deeply collaborative and academically rigorous environment that provides highly motivated working professionals with an opportunity to experience world-class education through online learning and interactive mentored learning.

Design Thinking has gained momentum, with leading organizations across countries and industries investing in this field to improve their user experiences. The comprehensive curriculum of this twelve-week program will help learners build an understanding of the user's need by engaging in empathetic interactions, creating and testing rapid prototypes, and structuring important building blocks of a business case.

Professor Stefanos Zenios, the course architect, is the faculty co-director of Stanford Graduate School of Business' Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. An innovative teacher and researcher, Professor Zenios is the main architect of Startup Garage, a popular Stanford Graduate School of Business course that each year helps hundreds of Stanford Graduate School of Business' students. He also oversees the Stanford Graduate School of Business Venture Studio - a vibrant learning facility for Stanford graduate students across all disciplines who want to learn about designing and creating sustainable, high-impact ventures by testing what they are learning in the classroom. He has pioneered the application of data and advanced modeling to improve health care delivery and treatment decisions and is the recipient of numerous best paper awards in his field of Operations Research. He also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief for Operations Research, the seminal academic journal in his field.

Speaking on this collaboration Arjun Nair , Co-Founder, Great Learning said, "Design Thinking enables businesses to make innovations at the intersection of technology and people. It is known to fuel both creativity and innovation. With more and more organizations progressing towards digitisation, it is a good time for professionals across industries to pick up these skill sets. We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education for the delivery of this program in the US. The program will provide an immersive learning experience and open an array of opportunities for professionals across various industries. In the past few years, this program has seen immense acceptance from learners in India and other parts of the world, and we are confident that it will yield the same results in the US as well."

The program will be offered in an online format where learners will have access to video content, live interactive sessions and personalized mentorship. Upon successful completion of the program, learners will obtain a Certificate of Completion from Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education. Click here to view details of the program.

Great Learning is a part of the BYJU'S group. Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programmes across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. Great Learning's programmes are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like MIT, Stanford, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the rapidly evolving business landscape. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programmes in a blended mode, classroom mode and in purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 1.6 million learners from over 170 countries around the world.

