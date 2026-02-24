Stanley Black & Decker Announces 1st Quarter 2026 Dividend

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Feb 24, 2026, 16:00 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Michael Wherley
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 827-3833

Christina Francis
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Chris Nelson, President and...
Stanley Black & Decker Reports 4Q and Full Year 2025 Results

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 4Q and Full Year 2025 Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics