Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Feb 11, 2026, 16:00 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Chris Nelson, President and CEO, at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 1:15 PM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker 
Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Investor Contacts


Michael Wherley

Christina Francis

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

(860) 827-3833

(860) 438-3470

