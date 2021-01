Stanley Black & Decker Announces 1st Quarter Preferred Stock Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a first quarter dividend of $12.50 per preferred share on its Series C Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend payment date is February 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021 or, in each case, as otherwise determined in accordance with the terms of the Series C Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com