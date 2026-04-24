Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter 2026 Dividend and New Share Repurchase Authorization

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company"), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, June 8, 2026.

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors, on April 23, 2026, approved a $500 million common stock repurchase authorization. The authorization will expire 36 months from the date of approval. As part of moving to this new repurchase program structure, the Company terminated its previous share repurchase authorization of up to 20 million shares of the Company's common stock effective April 23, 2026, at which time all 20 million shares remained available thereunder.

The Company may repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or share repurchase programs, including one or more accelerated share repurchase programs (under which an initial payment for the entire repurchase amount may be made at the inception of the program). Such repurchases may be funded from cash on hand, short-term borrowings or other sources of cash at the Company's discretion. The Company is under no obligation to repurchase any shares pursuant to the authorization and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors including liquidity, share price, market conditions, and legal requirements.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Language

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," "expect," "project," "estimate," "predict," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "target," "is likely," "will," "can," "may" or "would" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the repurchases and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's risk factors and cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Michael Wherley Christina Francis Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] (860) 827-3833 (860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.