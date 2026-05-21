Stanley Black & Decker Supports National Mall Restoration for America's 250th Anniversary with DEWALT® Tool Donations and Funding

Contribution to Trust for the National Mall and National Park Service Advances Preservation, Maintenance, and Enhancement of America's Most Iconic Landmark

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today a $300,000 contribution to the Trust for the National Mall to support the preservation and care of the National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C., by the National Park Service (NPS).

Stanley Black & Decker’s contribution to the Trust for the National Mall for America’s 250th Anniversary reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting the preservation of public spaces through meaningful partnerships and resources.

Stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall—often called "America's front yard"—is home to iconic monuments, memorials, and museums, and serves as the symbolic heart of the nation, hosting historic events and public gatherings.

The donation includes monetary support as well as in-kind support featuring DEWALT professional-grade tools – including outdoor equipment, carpentry and specialty trade tools – intended for use on restoration, maintenance and beautification efforts across the National Mall. This contribution aligns with broader efforts to prepare one of America's most visited landmarks for the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

The initiative reflects Stanley Black & Decker's ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting the preservation of public spaces through meaningful partnerships and resources. This June, Stanley Black & Decker leaders and employees will volunteer in Washington, D.C., supporting hands-on repair and restoration projects across the National Mall's historic grounds and infrastructure.

"The National Mall stands as a powerful symbol of America's heritage, and those entrusted with its care deserve nothing less than the highest quality tools," said Bill Beck, President, Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "We are proud of our company's American roots and are honored to mark this historic 250th anniversary by investing in the preservation of the Mall's beauty and accessibility. Our commitment ensures that millions of visitors—today and in the future—can experience and celebrate this treasured landmark for years to come."

While this donation honors America's 250th anniversary, its significance will resonate far beyond the festivities. By providing the National Park Service with high-performance, dependable tools, and providing funding to support the mission of the Trust and NPS, we are empowering their mission to preserve and enhance the National Mall. This contribution will create a lasting legacy, ensuring that this iconic landmark remains vibrant and well-maintained for all visitors.

"Partnership drives everything we do on the National Mall, and we are deeply grateful to Stanley Black & Decker for their investment in helping the National Park Service care for America's Front Yard," said Catherine Townsend, President & CEO of the Trust for the National Mall. "As we approach America's 250th, this collaboration underscores the vital role corporations play in preserving this iconic space—both for this historic moment and for generations to come."

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio of trusted brands and innovations, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About the Trust for the National Mall

As the nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, the Trust for the National Mall is dedicated to restoring, enriching and preserving the National Mall. The Trust raises private funding, provides project expertise and in-kind support to help elevate the National Mall and its historic purpose, which takes on new meaning as America's 250th anniversary arrives on America's Front Yard. The Trust leads capital restoration projects, mobilizes volunteer operations and provides innovative educational experiences to ensure the National Mall, with 36 million visits each year, endures and inspires now and for future generations. To learn more please visit: www.nationalmall250.org.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.