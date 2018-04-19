Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.