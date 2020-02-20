Stanley Black & Decker Elects Irving Tan To Its Board Of Directors

"Irving is an exceptional executive with an outstanding background in leadership, sales, operations and innovation on a global scale," said Stanley Black & Decker Chairman George W. Buckley. "I look forward to the addition of Irving's perspective on our Board, particularly as the company continues to navigate the challenging geopolitical environment and accelerate its growth and productivity initiatives through technology and innovation."

Tan has served in leadership roles in Cisco Systems, Inc., for more than a decade, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations where he is responsible for the development and implementation of Cisco's operating strategy and leading the company's transformation into an end-to-end digital company. Prior to that role, he was the leader of Cisco Asia Pacific and Japan and was also a principal at A.T. Kearney, focusing on IT and communications integration in mergers and acquisitions. He also led Hewlett-Packard's Communications and Media Solutions Group in Asia Pacific and Japan, and has served as an advisor to governments, industry partners, and directors from various boards on how to use technology to motivate and transform their organizations.

Tan earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 60,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

