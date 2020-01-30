Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as a Corporate Leader in LGBTQ Equality

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been named as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the second consecutive year.

Compiled by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the CEI is the United States' top benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Stanley Black & Decker is one of approximately 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned a perfect score this year.

"Fostering a workplace culture that embraces diversity and inclusion is essential to achieving our company's vision and fulfilling our purpose as a company that stands 'For Those Who Make the World,'" said Jim Loree, president and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker. "To attract the most talented people and to drive sustainable results, we have to build a workplace that embraces employees of all backgrounds, skills, abilities and perspectives. I'm proud that the efforts our company is taking to create an inclusive culture at Stanley Black & Decker are being recognized, while knowing that we still have ambitious work to do."

Stanley Black & Decker continues to strengthen its policies, programs and partnerships to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. For example, the company partners with its Pride & Allies employee resource group to foster a positive and safe workplace environment through events and community-building activities. It has introduced enhanced policies and training resources for its global workforce. And, it has leveraged its participation in external forums such as the Business Roundtable Diversity & Inclusion Index and the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion to advance workplace diversity and inclusion across the business community, as well as partnering with Out & Equal Workplace Advocates to support global workplaces where all people are equal. As part of this, Stanley Black & Decker was a major sponsor of their 2019 summit, which focused on creating inclusive workplaces.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square.

"From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life," David said.

To receive a score of 100, companies have to satisfy all of the CEI's criteria, which fall under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's diversity and inclusion strategy, please visit: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/careers/our-inclusive-workforce

The full 2020 CEI report is available here: www.hrc.org/cei.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 58,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

