Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has earned the distinction of being a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM for the second year. Additionally, the world's largest tools and storage company and leader in engineered fastening and security maintained its inclusion on the DJSI North America Index for the ninth consecutive year.

The DJSI series is considered a gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

To form the index, RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused on sustainability investing, assesses more than 3,500 of the world's largest companies through its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Companies are evaluated based on a range of financially relevant sustainability criteria covering the economic, environmental and social dimensions. The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10 percent of companies within each industry globally, while the top 20 percent of companies in the United States and Canada are included on the North America Index.

"We congratulate Stanley Black & Decker for being included in the DJSI World and North American Indexes," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

"I take great pride in our inclusion on this index once again this year, which wouldn't be possible without the work and commitment of our employees around the globe," said CEO Jim Loree. "Putting our skills and resources to work, our corporate social responsibility strategy is embedded in the day-to-day strategy and operations of our business. Our journey continues, but a milestone like this demonstrates we are headed in the right direction."

Stanley Black & Decker's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and, be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions. To learn more about the company's CSR strategy, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices:

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

