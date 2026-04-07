Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies

TOWSON, Md., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, today announced it has earned the No. 36 ranking on Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies of 2026.

Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies highlights 300 organizations that demonstrate outstanding creativity, technological advancement and industry impact, evaluated across product, process and culture innovation.

The recognition underscores Stanley Black & Decker's continued momentum in driving innovation across its portfolio.

"We remain focused on delivering solutions that drive productivity, safety and performance, as innovation is foundational to how we show up for our end users," said Bill Beck, President, Tools & Outdoors, Stanley Black & Decker. "This recognition from Fortune, rising nearly 60 spots up the rankings from the previous year, reflects the creativity, practicality and effectiveness of our pipeline of technical advancements and innovation."

Stanley Black & Decker's significant rise in this year's ranking reflects the company's commitment to advancing technologies that address modern challenges in the construction industry. As a flagship brand within Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio, DEWALT® has contributed to this momentum with innovations such as its partnership with August Robotics on a downward drilling, fleet-capable robot designed to accelerate data center construction, and two new additions to its renowned DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line including the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 12 in. Cut-Off Saw and Hex Demolition Hammer, each designed to optimize workflows.

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio of trusted brands and industry-leading innovations, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.