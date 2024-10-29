Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2024 Results

Third Quarter Gross Margin Up Versus Prior Year as Supply Chain Transformation Continues Driving Margin Expansion

Strong Third Quarter Cash Generation Supports Ongoing Capital Allocation Priorities Focused on Shareholder Dividends and Further Debt Reduction

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, today announced third quarter 2024 financial results.

Third Quarter Revenues of $3.8 Billion , Down 5% Versus Prior Year as Growth in DEWALT Was Offset by Mixed End Market Demand; Infrastructure Divestiture Impacted Revenue Growth by -2%

Third Quarter GAAP EPS Was $0.60 ; Adjusted EPS* Was $1.22

and Free Cash Flow* Was Approximately Narrowing GAAP EPS Range to $1.15 to $1.75 (From $0.90 to $2.00 ) and Adjusted EPS* Range to $3.90 to $4.30 (From $3.70 to $4.50 ); Reiterating Free Cash Flow* of $650 Million to $850 Million

Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker's President & CEO, commented, "In the third quarter we continued to deliver gross margin improvements as well as robust cash generation, all as a result of solid execution against our operational priorities. While a weak consumer and automotive production backdrop impacted organic revenue, we capitalized on relative bright spots and delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of DEWALT growth as well as higher sales in aerospace fasteners.

"We remain focused on executing against areas primarily within our control: our supply chain transformation and accelerating share gain. This transformation continues to reshape our cost structure and fund new growth investments, which together are expected to further strengthen our powerful brands, accelerate innovation and enhance our in-market activation to capture the compelling long-term opportunities in our industry.

"Stanley Black & Decker is built on the strength of our people and culture, with an intensified focus on our core market leadership positions. With the execution of our strategy, we are positioning the Company to deliver higher levels of organic revenue growth*, profitability and cash flow to drive strong long-term shareholder returns."

The Company's primary areas of multi-year strategic focus remain unchanged:

Advancing innovation, electrification, and global market penetration to achieve organic revenue growth* of 2 to 3 times the market

Streamlining and simplifying the organization, and investing in initiatives that more directly impact our customers and end users

Returning adjusted gross margins* to historical 35%+ levels by accelerating the operations and supply chain transformation to improve fill rates and better match inventory with customer demand

Prioritizing cash flow generation and inventory optimization

3 Q'24 Key Points:

Net sales for the quarter were $3.8 billion , down 5% versus prior year as price (+1%) was offset by volume (-3%), currency (-1%), and the previously announced Infrastructure business divestiture (-2%).





, down 5% versus prior year as price (+1%) was offset by volume (-3%), currency (-1%), and the previously announced Infrastructure business divestiture (-2%). Gross margin for the quarter was 29.9%, up 310 basis points versus the prior year rate of 26.8%. Adjusted gross margin* was 30.5%, up 290 basis points versus the prior year, primarily due to the supply chain transformation.





SG&A expenses were 21.2% of sales for the quarter versus 20.1% in the prior year. Excluding charges, adjusted SG&A expenses* were 20.8% of sales, up versus 19.3% in the prior year, as the Company increased growth investments designed to deliver future market share gains.





Net earnings from continuing operations was 2.4% of sales versus 0.1% of sales in the prior year. Third quarter EBITDA* was 8.6% of sales versus 4.8% of sales in the prior year. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA* was 10.8% of sales, up 140 basis points versus prior year.





Third quarter cash from operating activities was $286 million . Free cash flow* in the third quarter was approximately $200 million , which contributed to approximately $100 million of debt reduction in the third quarter.

3Q'24 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales Segment

Profit Charges1 Adjusted

Segment

Profit* Segment

Margin Adjusted

Segment

Margin* Tools &

Outdoor $3,263 $327.5 $35.5 $363.0 10.0 % 11.1 %













Industrial $488 $ 70.2 $ (2.6) $ 67.6 14.4 % 13.9 %



Tools & Outdoor net sales were down 3% versus third quarter 2023, driven by volume (-3%) and currency (-1%), partially offset by price (+1%). Organic revenue was down 2%, as growth in DEWALT was offset by the weak consumer and DIY backdrop. Regional organic revenues* were: North America (-4%), Europe (+1%) and rest of world (+6%). The Tools & Outdoor segment margin was 10.0%, up 190 basis points versus prior year. Adjusted segment margin* was 11.1%, up 180 basis points versus third quarter 2023, primarily due to supply chain transformation benefits, which were partially offset by growth investments.





(-4%), (+1%) and rest of world (+6%). The Tools & Outdoor segment margin was 10.0%, up 190 basis points versus prior year. Adjusted segment margin* was 11.1%, up 180 basis points versus third quarter 2023, primarily due to supply chain transformation benefits, which were partially offset by growth investments. Industrial net sales were down 18% versus third quarter 2023, driven by the Infrastructure business divestiture (-17%) and volume (-2%), partially offset by price (+1%). Engineered Fastening organic revenues* were down 1%, as aerospace expansion and a return to growth in general industrial was more than offset by market softness in automotive. The Industrial segment margin was 14.4%, up 400 basis points versus prior year 10.4%. The adjusted segment margin* was 13.9%, up 170 basis points versus third quarter 2023 due to price realization and cost control.

Global Cost Reduction Program Supporting Gross Margin Expansion

The Company continued executing a series of initiatives that are expected to generate $1.5 billion of pre-tax run-rate cost savings by the end of 2024, growing to $2 billion by the end of 2025. Of the $2 billion savings, $1.5 billion is expected to be delivered through a supply chain transformation that leverages strategic sourcing, drives operational excellence, consolidates facilities and optimizes the distribution network, and reduces complexity of the product portfolio.

These actions are expected to return adjusted gross margins* to historical 35%+ levels. Additionally, the Global Cost Reduction Program is expected to optimize the Company's cost base to fund investments that accelerate growth in core businesses.

The Global Cost Reduction Program generated $105 million of incremental pre-tax run-rate cost savings in third quarter 2024. Since inception of the program in mid-2022, the Company has generated approximately $1.4 billion in pre-tax run-rate savings and reduced inventory by over $2 billion.

2024 Outlook

Patrick D. Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "Our gross margin meaningfully expanded in the third quarter versus both the prior year quarter and the first half of 2024, driven by the disciplined execution of our supply chain transformation, and we remain on track to achieve an approximately 30% adjusted gross margin* for the full year. Our ability to deliver approximately $200 million of free cash flow* year-to-date supported our capital allocation priorities, including our dividend and debt reduction, along with reinvestment in growth initiatives. Looking forward, we remain focused on executing further supply chain improvements to drive toward our target of 35%+ adjusted gross margins,* support incremental growth investments and deliver improved earnings. Our top priorities remain delivering margin expansion, cash generation and balance sheet strength to position the Company for long-term growth and value creation."

Management is narrowing its 2024 EPS guidance ranges with GAAP EPS to be between $1.15 to $1.75 (from $0.90 to $2.00) and adjusted EPS* to be between $3.90 to $4.30 (from $3.70 to $4.50). Free cash flow* is reiterated at approximately $650 million to $850 million.

The difference between 2024 GAAP and adjusted EPS* guidance is approximately $2.55 to $2.75, consisting primarily of charges related to the supply chain transformation under the Global Cost Reduction Program, environmental reserve adjustments and a brand impairment charge.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Total pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments in the third quarter of 2024 were $105.9 million, primarily related to non-cash impairment charges, footprint actions and other costs related to the supply chain transformation, and restructuring costs. Gross profit included $24.8 million of charges, while SG&A included $15.1 million. Other, net included a net benefit of $3.0 million, and Restructuring included $22.1 million of charges. In addition, the Company recognized $46.9 million of non-cash asset impairment charges in the third quarter of 2024.

Earnings Webcast

Stanley Black & Decker will host a webcast with investors today, October 29, 2024, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors and will remain available after the call.

The call will be available through a live, listen-only webcast or teleconference. Links to access the webcast, register for the teleconference, and view the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors under the subheading "News & Events." A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic revenue or organic sales is defined as the difference between total current and prior year sales less the impact of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Organic revenue growth, organic sales growth or organic growth is organic revenue or organic sales divided by prior year sales. Gross profit is defined as sales less cost of sales. Gross margin is gross profit as a percentage of sales. Segment profit is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses (aside from corporate overhead expense). Segment margin is segment profit as a percentage of sales. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Gross profit, gross margin, SG&A, segment profit, segment margin, earnings, EBITDA and EBITDA margin are adjusted for certain gains and charges, such as environmental charges, supply chain transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture-related items, asset impairments, restructuring, and other adjusting items. Management uses these metrics as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EPS, is diluted GAAP EPS excluding certain gains and charges. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The Non-GAAP statement of operations and business segment information is reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 through 16 and in the appendix to the earnings conference call slides available at http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. The Company considers the use of the Non-GAAP financial measures above relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of certain gains and charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.

The Company also provides expectations for the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EPS, presented on a basis excluding certain gains and charges, as well as free cash flow. Forecasted adjusted EPS is reconciled to forecasted GAAP EPS on page 4. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash flow from operations, a reconciliation of forecasted free cash flow to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate has been omitted. The Company believes such a reconciliation would also imply a degree of precision that is inappropriate for this forward-looking measure.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections or guidance of earnings, revenue, profitability or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "could," "project," "plan," "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate", "run-rate", "annualized", "forecast", "commit", "goal", "target", "design", "on track", "position or positioning", "guidance" "looking forward" or any other similar words.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any of its forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of its forward-looking statements. The Company's future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those disclosed or incorporated by reference in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in its forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) successfully developing, marketing and achieving sales from new products and services and the continued acceptance of current products and services; (ii) macroeconomic factors, including global and regional business conditions, commodity prices, inflation and deflation, interest rate volatility, currency exchange rates, and uncertainties in the global financial markets related to the recent failures of several financial institutions; (iii) laws, regulations and governmental policies affecting the Company's activities in the countries where it does business, including those related to tariffs, taxation, data privacy, anti-bribery, anti-corruption, government contracts and trade controls such as section 301 tariffs and section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs; (iv) the economic, political, cultural and legal environment in Europe and the emerging markets in which the Company generates sales, particularly Latin America and China; (v) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures; (vi) pricing pressure and other changes within competitive markets; (vii) availability and price of raw materials, component parts, freight, energy, labor and sourced finished goods; (viii) the impact that the tightened credit markets may have on the Company or its customers or suppliers; (ix) the extent to which the Company has to write off accounts receivable, inventory or other assets or experiences supply chain disruptions in connection with bankruptcy filings by customers or suppliers; (x) the Company's ability to identify and effectively execute productivity improvements and cost reductions; (xi) potential business, supply chain and distribution disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, natural disasters or pandemics, sanctions, political unrest, war or terrorism, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, and tensions or conflicts in South Korea, China, Taiwan and the Middle East; (xii) the continued consolidation of customers, particularly in consumer channels, and the Company's continued reliance on significant customers; (xiii) managing franchisee relationships; (xiv) the impact of poor weather conditions and climate change and risks related to the transition to a lower-carbon economy, such as the Company's ability to successfully adopt new technology, meet market-driven demands for carbon neutral and renewable energy technology, or to comply with changes in environmental regulations or requirements, which may be more stringent and complex, impacting its manufacturing facilities and business operations as well as remediation plans and costs relating to any of its current or former locations or other sites; (xv) maintaining or improving production rates in the Company's manufacturing facilities, responding to significant changes in customer preferences or expectations, product demand and fulfilling demand for new and existing products, and learning, adapting and integrating new technologies into products, services and processes; (xvi) changes in the competitive landscape in the Company's markets; (xvii) the Company's non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (xviii) the impact from demand changes within world-wide markets associated with homebuilding and remodeling; (xix) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (xx) the incurrence of debt and changes in the Company's ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates; (xxi) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (xxii) potential regulatory liabilities, including environmental, privacy, data breach, workers compensation and product liabilities; (xxiii) attracting, developing and retaining senior management and other key employees, managing a workforce in many jurisdictions, labor shortages, work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (xxiv) the Company's ability to keep abreast with the pace of technological change; (xxv) changes in accounting estimates; (xxvi) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and to maintain its public reputation and the strength of its brands; (xxvii) critical or negative publicity, including on social media, whether or not accurate, concerning the Company's brands, products or initiatives, and (xxviii) the Company's ability to implement, and achieve the expected benefits (including cost savings and reduction in working capital) from its Global Cost Reduction Program including: continuing to advance innovation, electrification and global market penetration to achieve organic revenue growth of 2-3 times the market; streamlining and simplifying the organization, and investing in initiatives that more directly impact the Company's customers and end users; returning adjusted gross margins* to historical 35%+ levels by accelerating the supply chain transformation to leverage strategic sourcing, drive operational excellence, rationalize manufacturing and distribution networks, including consolidating facilities and optimizing the distribution network, and reduce complexity of the product portfolio; improving fill rates and matching inventory with customer demand; prioritizing cash flow generation and inventory optimization; executing the SBD Operating Model to deliver operational excellence through efficiency, simplified organizational design; and reducing complexity through platforming products and implementing initiatives to drive a SKU reduction.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including under the headings "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and forward-looking statements in documents that are incorporated by reference herein speak only as of the date of those documents. The Company does not undertake any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events or circumstances, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE









2024

2023

2024

2023



























NET SALES

$ 3,751.3

$ 3,953.9

$ 11,645.2

$ 12,044.6



























COSTS AND EXPENSES





















Cost of sales

2,630.7

2,893.3

8,274.9

9,216.4





Gross profit

1,120.6

1,060.6

3,370.3

2,828.2





% of Net Sales

29.9 %

26.8 %

28.9 %

23.5 %





























Selling, general and administrative

797.1

794.3

2,477.5

2,456.7





% of Net Sales

21.2 %

20.1 %

21.3 %

20.4 %





























Other - net

86.4

94.0

392.9

224.3





Loss on sales of businesses

-

-

-

7.6





Asset impairment charges

46.9

124.0

72.4

124.0





Restructuring charges

22.1

10.9

66.9

27.6





Income (loss) from operations

168.1

37.4

360.6

(12.0)





Interest - net

78.6

94.4

244.9

284.9



EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 89.5

(57.0)

115.7

(296.9)





Income taxes on continuing operations

(1.6)

(61.7)

24.3

(291.3)



NET EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 91.1

$ 4.7

$ 91.4

$ (5.6)





























Gain (loss) on Security sale before income taxes -

-

10.4

(0.8)





Income taxes on discontinued operations -

-

2.4

(0.3)



NET EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ -

$ -

$ 8.0

$ (0.5)



























NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

$ 91.1

$ 4.7

$ 99.4

$ (6.1)



















































BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















Continuing operations

$ 0.61

$ 0.03

$ 0.61

$ (0.04)





Discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ 0.05

$ -





Total basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.61

$ 0.03

$ 0.66

$ (0.04)



























DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















Continuing operations

$ 0.60

$ 0.03

$ 0.60

$ (0.04)





Discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ 0.05

$ -





Total diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.60

$ 0.03

$ 0.66

$ (0.04)



























DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

$ 0.82

$ 0.81

$ 2.44

$ 2.41



























WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)



















Basic

150,580

149,799

150,405

149,687





Diluted

151,465

150,545

151,183

149,687



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

















September 28,

December 30,





2024

2023











ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 298.7

$ 449.4

Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,503.1

1,302.0

Inventories, net

4,630.0

4,738.6

Current assets held for sale

-

140.8

Other current assets

399.1

386.5

Total current assets

6,830.9

7,017.3

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,063.0

2,169.9

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

11,791.5

11,945.5

Long-term assets held for sale

-

716.8

Other assets

1,796.4

1,814.3

Total assets

$ 22,481.8

$ 23,663.8























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Short-term borrowings

$ 387.4

$ 1,074.8

Current maturities of long-term debt

500.2

1.1

Accounts payable

2,405.2

2,298.9

Accrued expenses

1,999.5

2,464.3

Current liabilities held for sale

-

44.1

Total current liabilities

5,292.3

5,883.2

Long-term debt

5,604.1

6,101.0

Long-term liabilities held for sale

-

84.8

Other long-term liabilities

2,726.2

2,538.7

Shareowners' equity

8,859.2

9,056.1

Total liabilities and shareowners' equity $ 22,481.8

$ 23,663.8

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)





































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





































2024

2023

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net earnings (loss)



$ 91.1

$ 4.7

$ 99.4

$ (6.1)



Depreciation and amortization



154.7

151.1

449.9

476.7



Loss on sales of businesses



-

-

-

7.6



(Gain) loss on sale of discontinued operations



-

-

(10.4)

0.8



Asset impairment charges



46.9

124.0

72.4

124.0



Changes in working capital1



(60.8)

155.6

(22.8)

253.3



Other





53.9

8.5

(160.7)

(434.3)



Net cash provided by operating activities



285.8

443.9

427.8

422.0



























INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Capital and software expenditures



(86.5)

(79.9)

(239.4)

(216.4)



Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash sold



-

-

735.6

(5.7)



Proceeds from debt issuances, net of fees



-

(0.6)

-

745.3



Net short-term commercial paper repayments



(121.5)

(266.4)

(692.3)

(594.3)



Cash dividends on common stock



(123.6)

(121.3)

(367.2)

(360.8)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



14.1

(23.6)

(28.5)

(28.7)



Other





11.9

4.1

10.3

(14.2)



Net cash used in investing and financing activities



(305.6)

(487.7)

(581.5)

(474.8)



























Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(19.8)

(43.8)

(153.7)

(52.8)



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320.7

395.9

454.6

404.9



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 300.9

$ 352.1

$ 300.9

$ 352.1





















































Free Cash Flow Computation2



















Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 285.8

$ 443.9

$ 427.8

$ 422.0

Less: capital and software expenditures



(86.5)

(79.9)

(239.4)

(216.4)

Free cash flow (before dividends)



$ 199.3

$ 364.0

$ 188.4

$ 205.6



























Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





























September 28,

2024

December 30,

2023









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 298.7

$ 449.4









Restricted cash included in Other current assets



2.2

4.6









Cash and cash equivalents included in Current assets held for sale



-

0.6









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$ 300.9

$ 454.6

































1 Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue. 2 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its liquidity, as well as

its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service,

other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2024

2023

2024

2023











NET SALES

















Tools & Outdoor

$ 3,263.3

$ 3,355.3

$ 10,076.6

$ 10,212.9

Industrial

488.0

598.6

1,568.6

1,831.7

Total

$ 3,751.3

$ 3,953.9

$ 11,645.2

$ 12,044.6







































SEGMENT PROFIT

















Tools & Outdoor

$ 327.5

$ 273.4

$ 899.3

$ 394.1

Industrial

70.2

62.5

202.2

201.5

Segment Profit

397.7

335.9

1,101.5

595.6

Corporate Overhead

(74.2)

(69.6)

(208.7)

(224.1)

Total

$ 323.5

$ 266.3

$ 892.8

$ 371.5







































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

10.0 %

8.1 %

8.9 %

3.9 %

Industrial

14.4 %

10.4 %

12.9 %

11.0 %

Segment Profit

10.6 %

8.5 %

9.5 %

4.9 %

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























THIRD QUARTER 2024







GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP1





















Gross profit

$ 1,120.6

$ 24.8

$ 1,145.4



% of Net Sales

29.9 %





30.5 %





















Selling, general and administrative

797.1

(15.1)

782.0



% of Net Sales

21.2 %





20.8 %





















Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 89.5

105.9

195.4





















Income taxes on continuing operations

(1.6)

12.0

10.4





















Net earnings from continuing operations 91.1

93.9

185.0





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ 0.60

$ 0.62

$ 1.22





























































THIRD QUARTER 2023







GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP1





















Gross profit

$ 1,060.6

$ 32.2

$ 1,092.8



% of Net Sales

26.8 %





27.6 %





















Selling, general and administrative

794.3

(29.4)

764.9



% of Net Sales

20.1 %





19.3 %





















(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes (57.0)

191.0

134.0





















Income taxes on continuing operations

(61.7)

37.5

(24.2)





















Net earnings from continuing operations 4.7

153.5

158.2





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ 0.03

$ 1.02

$ 1.05





































1 The Non-GAAP 2024 and 2023 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and

outlook measures aside from the material impact of certain gains and charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods. See further detail on

Non-GAAP adjustments on page 16.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























YEAR-TO-DATE 2024







GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP1





















Gross profit

$ 3,370.3

$ 72.7

$ 3,443.0



% of Net Sales

28.9 %





29.6 %





















Selling, general and administrative

2,477.5

(62.8)

2,414.7



% of Net Sales

21.3 %





20.7 %





















Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 115.7

416.7

532.4





















Income taxes on continuing operations

24.3

74.4

98.7





















Net earnings from continuing operations 91.4

342.3

433.7





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ 0.60

$ 2.27

$ 2.87





























































YEAR-TO-DATE 2023







GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP1





















Gross profit

$ 2,828.2

$ 157.0

$ 2,985.2



% of Net Sales

23.5 %





24.8 %





















Selling, general and administrative

2,456.7

(75.5)

2,381.2



% of Net Sales

20.4 %





19.8 %





















(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes (296.9)

368.9

72.0





















Income taxes on continuing operations

(291.3)

282.6

(8.7)





















Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (5.6)

86.3

80.7





















Diluted (loss) earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ (0.04)

$ 0.58

$ 0.54





































1 The Non-GAAP 2024 and 2023 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and

outlook measures aside from the material impact of certain gains and charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods. See further detail on

Non-GAAP adjustments on page 16.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























THIRD QUARTER 2024









GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments1

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 327.5

$ 35.5

$ 363.0





Industrial

70.2

(2.6)

67.6





Segment Profit

397.7

32.9

430.6





Corporate Overhead

(74.2)

7.0

(67.2)





Total

$ 323.5

$ 39.9

$ 363.4











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

10.0 %





11.1 %





Industrial

14.4 %





13.9 %





Segment Profit

10.6 %





11.5 %





















1 Non-GAAP adjustments relate primarily to footprint actions associated with the supply chain transformation

and transition services costs related to previously divested businesses.

















































THIRD QUARTER 2023









GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments2

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 273.4

$ 39.4

$ 312.8





Industrial

62.5

10.5

73.0





Segment Profit

335.9

49.9

385.8





Corporate Overhead

(69.6)

11.7

(57.9)





Total

$ 266.3

$ 61.6

$ 327.9











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

8.1 %





9.3 %





Industrial

10.4 %





12.2 %





Segment Profit

8.5 %





9.8 %









































2 Non-GAAP adjustments relate primarily to footprint actions and other costs associated with the supply chain transformation.

3 The Non-GAAP 2024 and 2023 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid

analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact

of certain gains and charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























YEAR-TO-DATE 2024









GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments1

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 899.3

$ 111.0

$ 1,010.3





Industrial

202.2

3.4

205.6





Segment Profit

1,101.5

114.4

1,215.9





Corporate Overhead

(208.7)

21.1

(187.6)





Total

$ 892.8

$ 135.5

$ 1,028.3











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

8.9 %





10.0 %





Industrial

12.9 %





13.1 %





Segment Profit

9.5 %





10.4 %





















1 Non-GAAP adjustments relate primarily to footprint actions associated with the supply chain transformation

and transition services costs related to previously divested businesses.

















































YEAR-TO-DATE 2023









GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments2

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 394.1

$ 174.4

$ 568.5





Industrial

201.5

19.3

220.8





Segment Profit

595.6

193.7

789.3





Corporate Overhead

(224.1)

38.8

(185.3)





Total

$ 371.5

$ 232.5

$ 604.0











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

3.9 %





5.6 %





Industrial

11.0 %





12.1 %





Segment Profit

4.9 %





6.6 %









































2 Non-GAAP adjustments relate primarily to footprint actions and other costs associated with the supply chain transformation

and integration-related costs.

3 The Non-GAAP 2024 and 2023 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid

analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact

of certain gains and charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) TO EBITDA (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

























THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2024

2023

2024

2023









































Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 91.1

$ 4.7

$ 91.4

$ (5.6)

% of Net Sales

2.4 %

0.1 %

0.8 %

0.0 %





















Interest - net

78.6

94.4

244.9

284.9

Income taxes on continuing operations

(1.6)

(61.7)

24.3

(291.3)

Depreciation and amortization

154.7

151.1

449.9

476.7

EBITDA1

$ 322.8

$ 188.5

$ 810.5

$ 464.7

% of Net Sales

8.6 %

4.8 %

7.0 %

3.9 %





















Non-GAAP Adjustments before income taxes

105.9

191.0

416.7

368.9





















Less: Accelerated depreciation included in Non-GAAP Adjustments before income taxes

22.3

7.8

48.9

45.9





















Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 406.4

$ 371.7

$ 1,178.3

$ 787.7

% of Net Sales

10.8 %

9.4 %

10.1 %

6.5 %



















1 EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain gains and charges, as summarized below.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both Non-GAAP measures, are considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's operating results and ensures

appropriate comparability to prior periods.





















SUMMARY OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

























THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2024

2023

2024

2023

Supply Chain Transformation Costs:

















Footprint Rationalization2

$ 25.4

$ 7.7

$ 57.8

$ 88.3

Strategic Sourcing & Operational Excellence3

(1.0)

23.9

12.4

68.7

Facility-related costs

0.3

0.2

2.6

1.1

Other charges (gains)

0.1

0.4

(0.1)

(1.1)

Gross Profit

$ 24.8

$ 32.2

$ 72.7

$ 157.0





















Supply Chain Transformation Costs:

















Footprint Rationalization2

$ 13.4

$ 4.6

$ 34.0

$ 8.4

Complexity Reduction & Operational Excellence

2.0

1.2

6.2

8.0

Acquisition & integration-related costs4

2.4

11.5

9.1

24.0

Transition services costs related to previously divested businesses

4.6

11.3

14.8

37.0

Other charges (gains)

(7.3)

0.8

(1.3)

(1.9)

Selling, general and administrative

$ 15.1

$ 29.4

$ 62.8

$ 75.5





















Other, net5

$ (1.3)

$ (5.5)

$ (10.2)

$ (22.8)

Loss on sales of businesses

-

-

-

7.6

Asset impairment charges6

46.9

124.0

72.4

124.0

Environmental charges7

(1.7)

-

152.1

-

Restructuring charges

22.1

10.9

66.9

27.6

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

$ 105.9

$ 191.0

$ 416.7

$ 368.9



















2 Footprint Rationalization costs in 2024 primarily relate to accelerated depreciation of manufacturing and distribution center equipment of $45.2 million and other facility exit

and re-configuration costs of $31.3 million. In 2023, transfers and closures of targeted manufacturing sites, including Fort Worth, Texas and Cheraw, South Carolina as

previously announced in March 2023, resulted in accelerated depreciation of production equipment of $45.3 million and non-cash asset write-downs of $41.2 million

(predominantly tooling, raw materials and WIP).



















3 Strategic Sourcing & Operational Excellence costs in 2023 primarily relate to third-party consultant fees to provide expertise in identifying and quantifying opportunities

to source in a more integrated manner and re-design in-plant operations following footprint rationalization, developing a detailed program and related governance, and

assisting the Company with the implementation of actions necessary to achieve the related objectives.



















4 Acquisition & integration-related costs primarily relate to the MTD and Excel acquisitions, including costs to integrate the organizations and shared processes, as well

as harmonize key IT applications and infrastructure.



















5 Includes deal-related costs, net of income related to providing transition services to previously divested businesses.



















6 Asset impairment charges in 2024 include a $41.0 million pre-tax impairment charge related to the Lenox trade name, a $25.5 million pre-tax impairment charge related

to the Infrastructure business, and a $5.9 million pre-tax impairment charge related to a small Industrial business. The $124.0 million pre-tax asset impairment charge in

2023 related to the Irwin and Troy-Bilt trade names.



















7 The $152.1 million pre-tax environmental charges in 2024 related primarily to a reserve adjustment for the non-active Centredale Superfund site as a result of regulatory

changes and revisions to remediation alternatives.





















SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.