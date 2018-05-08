Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President & CFO, at the 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.