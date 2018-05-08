Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker

16:25 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President & CFO, at the 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Michelle Hards
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3913
michelle.hards@sbdinc.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-2018-homebuilding--building-products-conference-300644910.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 15:40 ET Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The 2018 Wells Fargo...

Apr 27, 2018, 06:00 ET STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker

16:25 ET