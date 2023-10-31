Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at The Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Investor Contacts:


Dennis Lange

Christina Francis

Vice President, Investor Relations   

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

(860) 438-3470

[email protected]

[email protected]

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2023 Results

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2023 Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, today announced third quarter 2023 financial results. Third Quarter...
Susan K. Carter Elected to Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors

Susan K. Carter Elected to Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that Susan K. Carter, former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ingersoll Rand...
