Stanley Black & Decker Wins Comparably Awards: Best CEO For Women, Best CEO For Diverse Employees, Best Leadership Team And Best Company For Professional Development

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we know that diversity and inclusion are essential for achieving our vision and living our purpose to honor, support and advance those who make the world," said Kim Williams, Director of Diversity & Inclusion for Stanley Black & Decker. "To succeed in this fast-paced, ever-changing environment, we need to attract the most talented people and create an environment where they can thrive – from employees on our manufacturing floor to the C-suite. That's why we are so honored and humbled to be recognized by our own employees for the progress we are making toward being a place where all employees feel welcomed, valued and able to build successful careers."

Stanley Black & Decker has been on a journey to bring diversity and inclusion into its narrative through various strategic initiatives. Thousands of employees are engaged in Employee Resource Groups – cohorts to provide career advancement, engage in networking opportunities and improve inclusion across the business. The company has also participated in the Business Roundtable Diversity & Inclusion Index, where the largest U.S.-based employers are committed to building a more inclusive environment. And President and CEO Jim Loree was among a group of prominent CEOs to sign on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

"Comparably's annual awards are based solely on how employees rate their companies and executives," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "These outstanding leaders are being recognized for creating workplaces that inspire, encourage and support diverse voices and contributions. A big congratulations to Jim Loree and Stanley Black & Decker."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer throughout the year. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits, to name a few. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Comparably:

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make work more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for employer branding. For more information on the platform, workplace culture studies, and salary reports go to www.comparably.com.

