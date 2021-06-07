Stanley Re-Releases Best-Selling 40 OZ Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler To Waitlist Of 30,000+

SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, announced the return of its Instagram-famous 40 oz Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler to a waitlist of over 30,000 people. The Quenchers are back by popular demand and are now available in dreamy nature-inspired colors, bringing style and ice-cold hydration with every sip.

"The 'Quencher,' as our fans call it, has gained tremendous word-of-mouth support over the past few years, selling out every time we re-stock. We're excited to bring it back in brand new colors this summer," said Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley brand. "What we hear the most from our customers is that they are looking for versatile, colorful, high-quality gear that will help them meet their wellness and other lifestyle goals – and that's exactly what you can expect from the Quencher. It keeps your beverages cold all day."

The Stanley Quencher is intuitively designed for busy lifestyles, meeting the needs of consumers with an ergonomic handle for easy carrying, and a lid with a three-position rotating cover: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a closed-cover top. The go-to accessory for yoga, meetings, road trips, stroller walks or on-the-go, the Quencher is versatile, portable and fits in most car cup holders.

Stanley is also introducing new, nature-inspired colors including Coal and Driftwood to the core lineup of Quenchers. Granite and Cream are back by popular demand. The limited-edition pastel colors – Glass, Lilac and Blush – are available while supplies last.

The Quencher's vacuum-insulation keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and iced for 2 days. Additionally, the popular tumblers are 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

The Quencher is $40 and can be purchased at Stanley1913.com.

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About PMI Worldwide

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin® are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com

