STANLEY Security Launches Partnership with Alarm.com

FISHERS, Ind., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced their STANLEY Security business, a leading global manufacturer and integrator of comprehensive security solutions, joined a global services agreement with Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for intelligently connected property. This non-exclusive agreement will allow STANLEY Security to offer a complete digital security solution under the STANLEY brand for small businesses beginning in the second quarter of 2019.

"Alarm.com is a great technology provider that enables STANLEY Security to offer small business customers a mobile app enabled, digital security solution," said Robert Raff, President of STANLEY Security. "Combined with our 24/7 professional monitoring, operational support and customer service teams, this partnership puts a great solution and customer experience in the hands of the small business owner."

The security solution offers smart intrusion, video systems, access control and commercial automation into a single intuitive mobile app experience. With the touch of one button, business owners can lock doors, arm the security system, adjust the thermostat to save energy overnight, and set video cameras to monitor for activity. In addition to hardened physical security, the solution provides rich operational insights through reporting and actionable alerts that drive efficiency for small businesses.

"We are very excited that STANLEY Security has chosen to offer Alarm.com's smart security, video and access solutions to small business customers," said Steve Trundle, President and CEO of Alarm.com. "As a world leader in commercial electronic security, STANLEY Security has the scale to support customers of all sizes with their award-winning service and intense focus on operational excellence across all customer touchpoints."

For more information on STANLEY Security's small and medium business solutions, visit https://www.stanleysecuritysolutions.com/small-business-security.

About STANLEY Security:

STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a provider of integrated security solutions defining the future of the security industry. STANLEY delivers a comprehensive suite of security products, software and integrated systems with a strong emphasis on service. STANLEY is powered by a culture of continuous innovation, providing revolutionary technology and unmatched customer service to commercial, institutional and industrial businesses and organizations. We focus on complete customer transparency and operational excellence in the five customer touchpoints: account management, installation, service, monitoring and billing. STANLEY takes pride in our signature approach to doing business – offering global resources, with a local touch. As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive security providers, we're protecting what's important to you by designing, installing, servicing and monitoring an extensive array of products and solutions that span the entire security spectrum:

Intrusion Detection

Fire Alarms & Monitoring

Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Systems Integration

Personal Safety and Security Response

Patient Safety Solutions

Standards Development & Strategic Planning

Software Support, Consultation and Integration

System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring

www.stanleysecurity.com; (855) 5-STANLEY

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

About Alarm.com:

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

