STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Class of 2022

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) has announced the ten companies selected to participate in this year's STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator. The class of 2022 cohort will focus on technologies that enable the electrification of consumer and industrial products through the implementation of battery technology, advanced and recyclable materials, microprocessors, robots, consumer appliances and services.

"We are excited for the 2022 cohort and their potential to bring continued innovation to the electrification industry," said Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Black & Decker. "At Stanley Black & Decker, we believe electrification will open new doors for future-forward design and function for many of our consumer and industrial products. This year's class represent a diverse group of global startups positioned to make a meaningful impact. We are eager to energize these startups in the city of Baltimore, a top-tier innovation hub, to revolutionize electrification."

The 2022 class will participate in a three-month program, taking place in Baltimore, near Stanley Black & Decker's Tools & Storage headquarters and where BLACK+DECKER was founded in 1910. The program will kick-off this week and will culminate with demo and investor days in late May. This year's program will be hybrid, utilizing both a virtual and in-person format. The class of startups represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Virginia and the countries of Canada, Germany and Ireland.

The 2022 cohort will work alongside local mentors and partner with Upsurge Baltimore, which is propelling Baltimore into a top-tier innovation hub and the country's first Equitech city. UpSurge is helping to launch, support, attract, grow and celebrate high-impact startups in Baltimore.

Presenting the STANLEY+Techstars Class of 2022

Next Generation Batteries / Electric Power: These companies are focused on technologies for rapid charge, high power, advanced and recyclable materials and the electrification infrastructure:

Plazmod

PlazMod Technology, Inc is planning to commercialize a revolutionary materials processing technology for manufacturing structured materials systems to enable global energy system transition to electrification - www.plazmod.net



Mattery / Chargd

Mattery is a mobile application that enables sharing of home EV chargers in addition to accessing public chargers, thereby creating the largest existing charging network. The technology connects car and charger, provides an interactive experience, and allows users to perform data driven optimizations - www.chargd-app.com

Electrification: These companies are focused on the advancement of electric powered products (e.g. battery powered tools, outdoor equipment, home products), applications that accelerate energy efficiency and/or savings and tools for the electrified world:

Kitchenery

Kitchenery is a hardware + software + data startup. With its patent-pending modular wireless power transfer technology, appliance manufacturers and brands can convert conventional corded kitchen appliances to smart cordless kitchen appliances. For users, this will eliminate the need and use of power cords in small kitchen appliances like juicers and toasters, and provide a smart, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing cooking experience - https://www.kitchenery.net/



MeterLeader

MeterLeader is a platform that empowers and motivates people to adopt energy efficient behaviors and equipment in their homes and buildings by leveraging the power of real-time utility data, behavioral science, and community. Users can easily create and participate in energy saving competitions that are integrated with real-time PG&E electricity and natural gas data - https://www.meterleader.com/



Athenai

ATHENAI is revolutionizing sensor networks by building a novel low power, event-based chip. The company is founded by neuromorphic technology pioneer and serial entrepreneur, Ryad Benosman , and is focusing on micromobility as the first application.

Autonomy and Sustainability: These companies are focused on automation solutions for products or manufacturing that promote efficiency, effectiveness and circularity:

Molg

MOLG is developing a circular manufacturing platform to enable the autonomous assembly and disassembly of sustainable, cost-effective products and devices. Working with leading product companies, MOLG is working to deploy robot-first micro-factories around the world to advance the transition to the circular economy - www.molg.ai



Flora Coatings

Flora Coatings has developed a smart and sustainable, transparent, one part liquid coating that transforms to functional glass on application in ambient conditions without the need of high temperature heating. The coating can prevent surfaces from aggressive environmental conditions including corrosion, wear, microbial infection, high temperature usage and bio fouling that occur in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, appliances, electronics and marine industries - www.floracoating.com



Helgen Technologies

Helgen Technologies enables companies struggling to find consistent staff to operate heavy equipment to increase productivity and improve revenue management by upgrading heavy machines into intelligent autonomous systems - helgen.tech



Revolute Robotics

Revolute Robotics' inspection robots are for confined and dangerous spaces. Users can switch between rolling on the ground and flying through the air to travel where no other robot can - www.revoluterobotics.com



Autonopia

Autonopia builds autonomous mobile robots to take over hazardous work on inaccessible surfaces or tall structures – www.autonopia.com

To learn more visit: https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/stanley

