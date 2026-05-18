STAN's 45 Million-User Rise Signals a Shift Away From Traditional Social Media Growth

The Indian startup has turned community into distribution and distribution into creator income

DELHI, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As customer acquisition costs rise and creator fatigue deepens across major social media platforms, an Indian startup STAN believes the next phase of social media will depend more on building communities that generate their own growth.

STAN is a social gaming and creator platform founded in India. Over the last three years, the platform has grown to more than 45 million users becoming India's category leader. Nearly 75% of that growth has come organically through creator communities, referrals and in-product social interactions.

Rather than relying on conventional user acquisition strategies, STAN built distribution directly into the product experience. Creators bring users into gaming communities, users interact through live conversations and gameplay, and those communities evolve into social networks that continuously attract new creators, game publishers and brands. STAN's rise also reflects a broader shift underway across mobile-first economies, where younger internet users are building digital communities directly through smartphones, live interaction and creator participation.

"What we realized early was that strong communities reduce the need to constantly buy growth. When users interact consistently and form relationships, distribution becomes part of user behaviour itself," said Parth Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO of STAN.

STAN's growth has been concentrated in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where the company optimized its platform for low-bandwidth environments, inexpensive Android devices and regional-language interaction. Internal analysis shows these markets contribute 67% of users and 72% of monetised engagement, generating 17–18% higher ARPU than metros through sustained rather than occasional spending. Many creators on the platform host live gaming communities in vernacular languages, building highly engaged audiences outside traditional influencer ecosystems.

More than 30% of its active creators monetize through subscriptions, gaming sessions, audience participation and brand partnerships, with over 300,000 creators earning a sustainable income. The monetisation layer has turned gaming creators into micro-community entrepreneurs.

The company has received investments from Google, General Catalyst, Sony, Nazara, Bandai Namco and Square Enix and uses AI systems for real-time multilingual moderation, engagement-based creator discovery, and post-session insights and coaching.

About STAN

STAN is a social gaming and creator community platform founded in India. The platform enables users to connect through live gaming communities, voice-led interactions and creator ecosystems. STAN reports more than 45 million users globally.

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SOURCE STAN