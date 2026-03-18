Stantec Appraises American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Lithium Property

Globe Small Cap Research Releases Company Report

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), a dynamic exploration-stage company focused on critical metals, precious metals, and rare earth elements powering the global energy transition, today announced the completion of an independent appraisal of its Sarcobatus Lithium Property, conducted by Stantec Consulting Services Inc ("Stantec").

The Sarcobatus Flat Lithium Brine Project is an early‑stage lithium exploration asset located in Nye County, Nevada, within a closed basin geologically similar to the Clayton Valley, home to the only producing lithium brine operation in the United States. The project comprises 234 unpatented placer claims totaling 4,680 acres on federal land.

Surface sampling verified by independent consultants shows anomalous lithium values of 140–300 ppm, consistent with early indicators seen in other Nevada lithium basins.

The project sits within one of the most active lithium exploration corridors in the U.S., with nearby projects including:

Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine (only active U.S. lithium brine operation).

(only active U.S. lithium brine operation). Nevada Lithium's Bonnie Claire Project (PEA-stage, multi‑million‑tonne resource).

(PEA-stage, multi‑million‑tonne resource). American Battery Technology Company's Tonopah Flats Project (Pre‑Feasibility)

Situated in a structurally closed basin surrounded by volcanic tuff and ash formations—key source rocks for lithium brine systems. It is a low-cost entry point relative to advanced-stage Nevada lithium assets. Geological characteristics align with the USGS Preliminary Deposit Model for Lithium Brines.

The report concludes that the Sarcobatus Flat Lithium Brine Project is valued at USD $2,719,743, based on a market‑based comparison to similar lithium exploration property transactions.

"We are encouraged by Stantec's findings, which validate the long-term potential of the Sarcobatus Flat Lithium Brine Project," said Frank Kristan, President of American Lithium Minerals, Inc. "Their expertise and rigorous approach give us confidence with the valuation of the asset as we move toward to the completion of our audit in the second quarter and subsequent uplisting later this year."

The full technical report will be filed with the appropriate securities regulatory authorities and made available on the company's website in the coming weeks.

Globe Small Cap Research, LLC has issued a Research Report with a positive risk/reward view on AMLM, describing it as a high-risk, high-reward early-stage explorer positioned in the booming critical minerals sector (lithium, boron, REE, copper, silver, gold) for EVs, batteries, and the energy transition. Information at (https://bit.ly/477BtBH).

Key highlights:

Flagship asset : Sarcobatus Playa lithium-boron project in Nevada

: Sarcobatus Playa lithium-boron project in Nevada Diversified portfolio (late 2025–early 2026): Quebec polymetallic/REE/copper-gold projects, Chile silver & porphyry copper-gold options, 19% stake in BC placer gold (Nugget Trap), plus LOI-stage gold projects in Yukon and Tanzania.

(late 2025–early 2026): Quebec polymetallic/REE/copper-gold projects, Chile silver & porphyry copper-gold options, 19% stake in BC placer gold (Nugget Trap), plus LOI-stage gold projects in Yukon and Tanzania. Strategic pivot: Post-control change (Oct 2025), company is building a multi-commodity acquisition platform via subsidiary American Mineral Resources, Inc., with ambitious plans for real-world-asset tokenization .

Analyst view: AMLM benefits from strong long-term lithium/metal demand, with properties adjacent to known projects, and multiple "drill-ready" assets. Potential catalysts include drilling results, technical reports, partnerships, and tokenization execution.

Bottom line: The report calls AMLM a speculative but compelling opportunity for risk-tolerant investors, with "meaningful upside potential" if management executes on project advancement and capital deployment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (775) 587-6137

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_MineralRes

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc