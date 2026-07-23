Staples Partners with Junior Achievement This Back-to-School Season with a Round-Up Campaign Supporting Students' Educations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, Staples is partnering with Junior Achievement to support students through its programs that provide access to mentorship, life-changing educational experiences, career-connected learning, and more. Staples is running a Back-to-School Round-Up Campaign in stores from July 26 to August 22, 2026. Customers can round up their purchases at checkout in Staples stores, with donations benefiting Junior Achievement and its mission to help young people become confident, capable, and connected to what the world has to offer.

"Staples has been a tremendous partner with Junior Achievement in terms of promoting students' economic mobility by investing in JA's career-connected learning," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. "We appreciate this opportunity for Staples' customers to support JA's mission directly, while Staples is also offering benefits to our partners in the education community."

Through September 12, teachers can take advantage of a one-time 20% off coupon1 for eligible in-store purchases from Staples across classroom essentials, including bulk supply packs as low as $12.99, custom print, classroom décor, storage, sensory items, and cleaning supplies.

"Every student deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and prepare for the future," said Marshall Warkentin, President, Staples U.S. Retail. "That's why we're proud to partner with Junior Achievement this back to school season. Through our round-up campaign, customers can join us in supporting programs that help students gain valuable skills and explore future career opportunities."

Since 2022, Staples has supported Junior Achievement through local programming, volunteer efforts, and national events, expanding opportunities for students across the country. Learn more about the partnership here.

About Staples

For 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards™ program, Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop.2 Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders.3 Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com® or follow @Staples on social media.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is education for what's next. As a strategic partner working in collaboration with educators, employers, investors, leaders, and the communities they serve, we are dedicated to helping students achieve academically today and economically tomorrow. As a leader in experiential learning operating on a national scale with over a century of experience, we are driving toward lasting change. This means ensuring a generation of students has the transferable skills and competencies needed to navigate a rapidly changing world. By delivering career-connected learning, we are invested in accelerating economic mobility through education. By helping students become confident, capable, and connected today, we can ensure they have access to opportunity-filled futures tomorrow. Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students annually across nearly 100 U.S. markets, and is part of JA Worldwide, which serves over 19.9 million students in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.ja.org.

1 Valid on in-store purchases only. Present Teacher ID and Staples app coupon at checkout to redeem. Exclusions apply. Valid on 6/14/26–9/12/26.

2 Excludes gift cards, phone cards, postage stamps, clearance items, cash, taxes, shipping fees/charges, protection/service plans, travel services, direct mail services, promotional products, large quantity orders and purchases placed on third-party websites and select online marketplaces. For details, visit staples.com/easy.

3 Order by 3 pm local time for next-day delivery of in-stock items to over 98% of the U.S. Excludes holidays and weekends.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA