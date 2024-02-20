Star athletes ignite passion for ice sports

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The short track speed skating competition of the 14th National Winter Games has recently unfolded at the Hulunbuir venue, showcasing renowned athletes such as Wu Dajing, Lim Hyojun, Qu Chunyu, and Ren Ziwei.

An opening ceremony of the Ulaanqab venue of the 14th National Winter Games is held at the Liangcheng Ski Resort on Feb 13. [Photo/Inner Mongolia News Network]

Ice sports enthusiasts from all corners of the country flocked to the venue, where they immersed themselves in the exciting atmosphere and cheered on their favorite athletes.

"I'm a fan of Wu Dajing. I've liked him for over a decade. I came all the way from Changchun specifically to watch his competition," expressed Yang Mingyuan, a spectator at the men's 500-meter short track speed skating final, which took place on Feb 17.

Yang exclaimed, "In my heart, he will always be the best captain of the Chinese short track speed skating team!"

While hoping for better rankings for the athletes, these warm-hearted fans are not solely focused on medals.

Ms Pan from Liaoning province said, "Of course, I hope my favorite team members would win medals, but more importantly, I hope they skate safely in every competition and do their best." She further shared that her favorite athlete is Lim Hyojun from the Heilongjiang team.

"I plan to watch all the upcoming matches. I'll be staying in Hulunbuir for several days. This is my first time in Inner Mongolia, and I feel really good about it. The fresh air and warm hospitality of the people here make me want to come back again next summer," stated Ms Pan.

After winning the gold medal in the women's 500-meter short track speed skating finals of the Games, Zhang Chutong expressed to reporters that the encouragement from the fans at the venue gave her great confidence.

"I'm very grateful for the support. We will definitely do our best to present an exciting competition for everyone," said Zhang.

