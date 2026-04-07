Star Catcher Names Camille Bergin Chief Marketing Officer as It Prepares to Power the Next Era of Space

The Architect of Space's Largest Independent Media Platform Joins the Company Building Orbital Infrastructure Unlocking the Next Industrial Revolution in Space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Catcher, the company building the world's first orbital power grid, has appointed Camille Bergin as Chief Marketing Officer. One of the most recognized voices in the global space industry, Bergin brings an unmatched combination of engineering depth, business acumen, and audience trust to a company on the verge of redefining what's possible in orbit.

Camille Bergin, CMO of Star Catcher

The announcement marks a decisive moment for Star Catcher as it moves from bold concept to market reality. The company's orbital network beams concentrated solar energy directly to satellites, delivering up to 10 times more on-demand power with zero retrofit required. Star Catcher is providing the breakthrough layer the industry has been lacking, ushering in the next industrial revolution with extended capabilities and innovation in space.

While serving as founder and CEO of Modulate Media, the technical marketing firm behind Star Catcher's 2025 industry-defining brand and website refresh, Bergin also acted as Fractional CMO at Star Catcher since November 2024. Bergin will now take the helm as full-time CMO, leading Star Catcher's full-stack marketing and communications to accelerate brand awareness, market adoption, and category leadership in orbital energy utilities.

"Space has never had a power grid. Star Catcher is building one — and that sentence alone should stop every satellite operator, investor, and policymaker in their tracks," said Bergin. "My job is to make sure it does. The technology here is genuinely category-defining, and I'm not going to let it be the best-kept secret in the industry."

Bergin's career is a rare through-line from hands-on space engineering to global industry influence. She began as an aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin Space, supporting high-profile national security programs and NASA's Orion spacecraft, the recently-launched lunar fly-by mission currently returning humanity to the Moon. She later drove advanced in-space refueling business development at Orbit Fab and built the foundational marketing organization at Vast Space during the commercial space station company's explosive first phase of growth.

In parallel, she built The Galactic Gal into the largest independent space media platform in the world, with nearly one million followers, coverage in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and keynote stages across four continents. She made history as the first digital creator to partner with the United States Space Force, with her coverage of the Artemis I and James Webb launches reaching nearly 100 million people organically.

Her thesis — that the space industry's greatest risk isn't technical, but communicative — has sparked widespread debate across the global space economy and helped catalyze a broader industry-wide shift in marketing and communications. As she has championed, technical excellence alone is no longer enough; success now depends on the ability to clearly articulate value, influence stakeholders, and shape the narrative driving the future of space.

"Our priority is making sure this breakthrough technology reaches the right partners, customers, and decision-makers at exactly the right time," said Star Catcher CEO Andrew Rush. "Camille will be critical in strengthening our market leadership as we accelerate the development of a space-based energy grid that will redefine how the industry operates."

For the space economy to reach its full potential, satellites need more power. As it is, today's satellites can't generate enough power to meet the demands of modern missions, from orbital data centers and direct-to-cell to AI-driven Earth observation and agile defense maneuvering. Star Catcher is delivering beamed power to customer spacecraft across key sectors with stronger connectivity, faster insights, and more resilient infrastructure back on Earth.

For more information on Star Catcher's mission and technology, visit www.star-catcher.com.

About Star Catcher

Star Catcher is building the first power grid in space — beaming concentrated solar energy on demand to satellites in orbit. By eliminating power as a constraint on spacecraft design and mission capability, Star Catcher is unlocking a new generation of space operations for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Learn more at www.star-catcher.com.

Media Contacts

Camille Bergin, CMO

[email protected]

Karen Sorenson

[email protected]

SOURCE Star Catcher Industries, Inc.