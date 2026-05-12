Star Catcher Raises $65 Million to Build the First Power Grid in Space

Cerberus' General John W. "Jay" Raymond (Ret.), the first Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force, will join Star Catcher's board, along with B Capital General Partner and Global Head of Energy Jeff Johnson and SHIELD Principal David Rothzeid. GreatPoint Ventures, Helena, Oceans Ventures, and MVP Ventures also participated in the round.

"This investment underscores the conviction that orbital infrastructure is now as fundamental as terrestrial infrastructure," said Andrew Rush, co-founder and CEO of Star Catcher. "Every major application driving the space economy — connectivity, computing, security, sensing — is power-limited today. Star Catcher is lifting that ceiling — making it possible to build in orbit at the scale the next century of life on Earth will demand."

Founded less than two years ago, Star Catcher is developing a space-based energy infrastructure layer that delivers electricity on demand to satellites and other spacecraft using optical power beaming. Following an industry-leading seed round and exceptional customer traction, the company set the world record for optical power beaming, completed a critical on-orbit subsystem demonstration, and validated its end-to-end system architecture. The Series A positions Star Catcher to move from validated technology to scalable infrastructure.

"At B Capital, we focus on scaling technologies to enhance energy infrastructure, and the same dynamics we're seeing on Earth are now playing out in orbit," said Jeff Johnson, General Partner and Head of Energy at B Capital. "There is exploding demand, limited shared infrastructure, and a generational opportunity for the company capable of building the first in-orbit grid. We strongly believe Star Catcher is that company. The traction we've seen thus far speaks for itself, and we're proud to lead this round in support of a team that brings unmatched operational depth to solve this critical challenge."

Next Up: Accelerating Mission Cadence

Star Catcher will launch the first-ever space-based optical power beaming demonstration later this year. The mission marks a foundational step toward constructing the first energy grid in space — built to deliver up to 10x more power to satellites with no retrofit or custom receiver required — and the first of a series of flight missions designed to progressively retire technical risk and deploy operational capability.

As the company advances toward on-demand power availability, this investment accelerates a second orbital mission already in development and strengthens the engineering and operations capacity to drive scalable grid deployment.

"Star Catcher is solving the constraint that plagues every space-based mission: power," said John Serafini, Partner at SHIELD. "They've moved from concept to world-record performance to flight hardware on a timeline almost no frontier-tech company achieves, and they're building infrastructure with direct relevance to both commercial operators and the national security community. This is precisely the kind of company SHIELD exists to back."

An Expanding Customer Base

Star Catcher's customer base spans commercial space operators and U.S. Government stakeholders. The company has signed seven power purchase agreements, secured multiple government contracts, and is managing a qualified commercial pipeline representing more than $3 billion in projected annual recurring revenue. The Series A will fund continued commercial expansion alongside deeper engagement with U.S. national security customers.

"Energy and infrastructure resilience are core national and economic priorities on Earth, as in orbit," said General Raymond, Senior Managing Director at Cerberus. "Persistent surveillance, resilient communications, and unhindered maneuverability are all constrained today by power. An on-demand power grid can change that, expanding critical capabilities across commercial and national security missions."

About Star Catcher

Star Catcher is building the first power grid in space — beaming concentrated solar energy on demand to satellites in orbit with no retrofit required. By eliminating power as a constraint on spacecraft design and mission capability, Star Catcher is unlocking a new generation of space operations for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Learn more at www.star-catcher.com.

About B Capital

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. With more than $11 billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the Technology, Healthcare and Energy sectors. Founded in 2015, B Capital leverages an integrated team across nine locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with The Boston Consulting Group, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale fast and efficiently, expand into new markets and build exceptional companies. Select investments include Perplexity (AI-powered search and answer engine), Precision Neuroscience (minimally invasive brain-computer interface technology), Axiom (AI- powered math reasoning platform) and Fervo Energy (next-generation geothermal power). For more information, click here .

About Shield Capital

Shield Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies building technology in artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, and space. SHIELD's experienced team of company founders, investors, and national security leaders is mission-focused to support entrepreneurs addressing challenges and opportunities at the nexus of commercial industry and national security. At SHIELD, the Mission Matters. Learn more at www.shieldcap.com.

About Cerberus Ventures

Cerberus Ventures is an early-stage investor backing founders challenging assumptions to transform industries and society for the better. We believe the future will be shaped by bold breakthroughs across the critical domains of intelligence, energy and resources, digital infrastructure, computing, and biotech. As the venture arm of Cerberus Capital Management, a $70 billion global investment firm, we bring the full weight of experience, networks, and capital to help consequential companies tackle high-stakes problems. Learn more at: www.cerberusventures.com.

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SOURCE Star Catcher Industries, Inc.