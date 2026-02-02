STAR Financial Bank Partners with CorServ to Meet Demand for Enhanced Commercial Credit Cards

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorServ, a company enabling banks and fintechs with innovative credit card issuing solutions, has partnered with STAR Financial Bank to launch a credit card program designed to deliver greater flexibility, control, and value to STAR Financial's commercial customers.

STAR Financial Bank, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., has been serving its community for more than 80 years and through four family generations of leaders. After opening their doors in 1943, STAR Financial grew from a single branch to one of the state's largest community banks, owning $3 billion in assets, 37 banking centers and 17 standalone interactive teller machines across central and northeast Indiana.

Committed to personalized service, local development, and banking innovation, STAR Financial engaged CorServ to offer enhanced Purchasing cards (P-cards) to its commercial customers.

"At STAR, we combine the personal service of a community bank with modern payment solutions that make managing business finances easier. Our enhanced Purchasing Card program helps us deepen relationships and support Indiana businesses with flexible tools, competitive costs, and an experience that truly sets us apart," said Matt Singleton, SVP Operations at STAR Financial Bank.

With CorServ, STAR Financial will offer P-cards, including Virtual and Ghost cards that support ePayables for vendors. Commercial customers can earn automated, customized rebates based on their purchase volume, with rebate amounts and timing determined by STAR Financial.

Commercial customers can also set individual credit limits for employees to manage spending. P-cards are frequently used to manage cashflow and accounting for everyday business expenses like supplies, operations, travel, and entertainment.

CorServ's P-cards include spend controls, integration to accounting systems, extensive customized reporting, and an expense reporting system that enables STAR Financial Bank to compete in its market with large national banks. With this partnership, STAR Financial Bank can continue to provide first-rate customer service while earning more in direct margin than offered by traditional agent bank referral programs.

"We're excited that STAR Financial Bank is joining the CorServ team and that we can help them provide essential commercial card products to their customers," said Anil Goyal, CorServ CEO. "The STAR team prides itself on community roots and customer service, and our turnkey credit card issuing program allows them to continue that excellent service, powering it with modern issuing technology. We keep community banks ahead of the curve in the credit card issuing market."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative payment card issuing, processing and program management solutions empowering banks and fintechs to successfully deliver credit, debit, prepaid, virtual, and purchasing cards. CorServ's turnkey credit card issuing program enables banks to earn a significantly higher ROA than the typical Agent Bank model, access cardholder data, and participate in credit decisions without adding staff or infrastructure. Banks can choose to be self-issuers leveraging CorServ's comprehensive technology and capabilities, and fintechs can embed payment cards into their platforms with CorServ's API-first issuer processor solution. For more information, please visit www.corservsolutions.com.

About STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is committed to delivering quality financial expertise and distinctive banking solutions to exceed customer expectations. In addition, STAR Private Advisory offers private banking, investment and fiduciary services. STAR has grown to nearly $3 billion in assets with locations across central and northeast Indiana. For more information, visit starfinancial.com.

Note: In all references to STAR, "STAR" should be in all caps, as the name STAR was derived from the first names of the early principals (Selah Wright, Thomas Marcuccilli, Arthur Hodson, and Ralph Marcuccilli).

