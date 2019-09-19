Star Power: Social Content Ratings® Expands Social TV Talent Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the industry's one source of media truth, today announced that its Social Content Ratings® (SCR) solution now comprehensively measures talent's promotion of TV programs across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This enhancement, following Instagram's enablement of Creator Account measurement via its Graph API, makes Nielsen's SCR the only solution in the market today that comprehensively measures talent's social TV promotion at scale, helping media owners, marketers, agencies and talent understand and make informed decisions surrounding their social strategies across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

According to Nielsen's SCR data, more than 6,000 talent accounts published over 164,000 pieces of social content for the 2018 TV season, driving 170+ million engagements for TV programs. Considering that talent now drives close to 60% of all social engagement for TV programs (more than network and program accounts combined), these are crucial insights for networks, marketers, talent agencies or the talent themselves seeking to capitalize on the social impact of talent.

"Leaning into a trusted data source to better understand how our talent is engaging with their respective fan bases helps our teams scale these interactions and further drive to our programming," said Don Robert, Executive Vice President, Research, A+E Networks. "We recognize that our incredible talent has the power to influence consumer discovery and behavior, and Nielsen Social Content Ratings is an important tool that enables our social teams to refine strategies for increased efficiency and impact."

As talent has changed the ways in which they engage with fans and friends alike, Nielsen has continued to invest in enhancements to its SCR solution in an effort to help marketers keep pace with this dynamic shift in order to refine these social strategies and engage with these changing consumers.

"As the producer of two of the world's largest reality competition formats, America's Got Talent and American Idol, we work with our talent to create extremely high levels of social engagement that keep our fans connected to these brands," said JR Griffin, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Business Development, Fremantle, U.S. "By leveraging Nielsen's Social Content Ratings, we are able to accurately measure our talent's social influence and refine our strategies in real time in order to create the most impactful campaigns."

"For our clients, it's critical to effectively manage the investments they are making across social platforms. The true impact talent has on the social engagement around TV shows has always been a big blindspot. The challenge for us was crafting a methodology and technology that could determine the program relevance of talents' social posts at scale for the tens of thousands of actors across thousands of TV shows. In conjunction with our relationships with Twitter and Facebook, Nielsen was able to deliver this measurement to the industry," said Sean Casey, President, Nielsen Social.

