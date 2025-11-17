Star Refrigeration inspires next generation of engineers through BBC Bitesize Careers Tour

Company engineers champion technical career pathways and STEM education

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Refrigeration is inspiring the next generation of engineers by supporting the BBC Bitesize Careers Tour, a national initiative designed to introduce pupils to real world technical careers and apprenticeship opportunities.

Design Engineer Sam Gills represented Star Refrigeration on the tour, speaking to secondary school pupils about his career journey, the importance of refrigeration in everyday life, and the diverse career paths available within engineering. Sam had previously contributed to the Gatsby Charitable Foundation's national campaign, Technicians: We Make the Difference, and was selected for the tour to continue encouraging young people to explore technical pathways.

Sam joined a BBC hosted panel alongside Kathryn Wilson (BBC), Matthew Carr (Middlesbrough FC Foundation) and Emilia Martinez-Barnfather (BBC journalism apprentice), offering students insights into how technicians play a key role in sectors such as food production, healthcare, data centres and sustainable energy.

Having started as an apprentice, Sam shared how practical experience can open the door to progression into design, management and specialist roles.

Sam Gills, Design Engineer at Star Refrigeration, said, "I want to show students that technician careers don't have a ceiling. You can start hands-on, gain experience and progress into managerial, design, engineering or technical sales roles. There are so many opportunities in this industry, especially with the growing need for sustainable cooling and heating."

Sam's participation follows that of Technical Sales Engineer Tom Woolston, who also began his career as a refrigeration and heat pump apprentice at Star Refrigeration and last year spoke to more than 1,100 students as part of the same BBC initiative.

An example of the opportunities available through apprenticeships, Sam's career journey reflects Star's approach to developing talent from within. After joining Star Refrigeration as an industrial refrigeration apprentice in the Newcastle branch, Sam became a fully qualified engineer in 2019 before progressing into a design role. He is currently completing a part-time BEng in Building Services Engineering at Teesside University and was recently named CIBSE Student of the Year North East in recognition of his outstanding academic achievement.

Sam's list of accolades also includes ACR Trainee of the Year (2017), a SkillFridge national bronze medal (2018), and RAC Cooling Awards Student of the Year (2019) for his dedication to professional growth.

Astrid Prado, Head of Marketing at Star Refrigeration, added: "There is a growing demand for skilled industrial refrigeration and heat pump technicians in the UK, but many young people are unaware of the career paths available. By taking part in the BBC Bitesize Careers Tour, Sam is helping to change that perception and show students what a real technician career looks like, practical, meaningful and full of opportunity."

Star Refrigeration employs over 130 refrigeration and heating technicians across 11 UK branches, offering apprenticeships, fast-track training programmes and term-time internships to help young people start their careers in engineering. The company also works with schools and organisations including FemEng, the Women's Engineering Society, Little Stars, STEMazing and World Refrigeration Day to promote STEM careers among girls and underrepresented groups.

To find out more about Star Refrigeration's industrial cooling and heating engineering apprenticeships, visit: https://www.star-ref.co.uk/home-page/careers/apprenticeships/industrial-refrigeration-engineering-apprenticeships/

