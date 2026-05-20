Star Refrigeration reinforces responsibility after commissioning with a two-year parts and labour warranty

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial refrigeration and heat pump systems are long-term capital assets. Initial purchase and installation typically account for only around 15% of the total lifecycle cost. The remaining 85% is incurred during operation, with energy consumption often representing 60%–70% of total expenditure. That means maintenance, reliability and ongoing operational support have a major influence on how efficiently systems perform and what they cost to run over their operating life.

Star Refrigeration 2 year warranty

Star Refrigeration's standard two-year parts and labour warranty reflects that reality. System performance depends on how systems operate under real-world conditions, not simply on how they perform at handover.

Operational conditions, control strategies and day-to-day usage patterns test industrial cooling systems during the first years of operation. If problems appear during that period, the contractor should still be standing behind the system.

Star's two-year warranty covers all parts supplied and workmanship carried out by the company and its subcontractors, including replacement parts and the labour needed to rectify issues. It runs for 24 months from the point the system enters beneficial use, or up to 30 months from delivery to site. Labour is included as standard to ensure operational support continues after commissioning. Across much of the industrial refrigeration sector, warranty cover that includes labour remains relatively uncommon as responsibility often transfers once installation is complete.

Sean Hurley, Director of Sales at Star Refrigeration, said, "We engineer systems to perform reliably for decades. That means selecting components from leading international suppliers based on long-term reliability and suitability for each of our customers' site applications. We build to industrial standards and make decisions that optimise performance over a twenty-year operating life rather than a three-month commissioning programme."

"If we've done our job properly, standing behind it for two years should not be a difficult commitment to make."

For customers, the warranty is the starting point of a longer relationship. Most combine it with a StarCare maintenance and performance optimisation agreement from the outset, with extended warranty options available for longer term cover.

Warranty terms are subject to systems being operated, monitored and maintained in line with the component manufacturer's requirements. Where multiple organisations are involved, maintaining consistent standards, reporting and operational coordination can become more complex over time. For many operators, keeping system support under one structure helps simplify management and ensure operational consistency.

Continuity across installation, maintenance, optimisation and compliance also helps protect the performance of the system in the long run while shifts in service responsibility over time can gradually erode efficiency and reliability.

In practice, supporting customers over decades of operation requires engineering capability, access to specialist knowledge, local service resources, and ongoing operational involvement. Star combines these with the wider group's expertise in design, consultancy, data analytics, training, renewable heating, and M&E services to provide a fully integrated solution throughout the life of the plant.

Star Refrigeration's two-year warranty is backed by a UK-wide network of 9 service branches and more than 140 field engineers supporting customers long after commissioning.

For more information, visit www.star-ref.co.uk

SOURCE Star Refrigeration