Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. Selected as the Official Tea and Coffee Sponsor for the U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition

The veteran-owned brand will serve coffee and tea to elite rangers,

families and attendees during the Army's premier endurance competition.

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. today announced its selection as the official tea and coffee sponsor for the U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition, taking place April 10 through 12 at U.S. Army Fort Benning and The Maneuver Center of Excellence. The veteran-owned brand will be onsite throughout the event serving coffee and tea to Rangers, their families and attendees.

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. is the official Tea and Coffee Sponsor for the U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition. They will be on site serving coffee and tea to elite rangers, families and attendees April 10th - 12th.

The 2026 Best Ranger Competition marks the 42nd annual edition of this grueling test of skill, endurance and leadership among the U.S. Army's elite Rangers. Established in 1982, the event was created by Dick Leandri to honor his friend and Ranger legend, Lieutenant General (Ret.) David E. Grange, Jr.

"Supporting the Best Ranger Competition is deeply meaningful to us," said Roger Owens, co-founder of Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. "As a disabled Iraq War veteran, serving the Rangers competing in one of the world's toughest military competitions, and the families who support them, is a tremendous honor."

Throughout the three-day event, Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. will serve specialty coffee and tea beverages and offer retail products, including packaged coffee, tea and branded merchandise. Several high-profile guests and media personalities are expected, including the U.S. Secretary of War, representatives from EA Sports, The Fat Electrician (podcast and YouTube) and Dana White of the UFC.

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. is a 100% service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), USDA-compliant and a proud Georgia Grown member.

Founded by Owens and his spouse, Aimee, the company is built on patriotism, service and a commitment to keeping manufacturing in the U.S. The brand reflects a modern, forward-looking vision of American patriotism rooted in faith, family and service, using everyday tea and coffee rituals to celebrate heritage and bring people together.

For more information, visit starspangledtea.com.

About Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co.:

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. was founded by Roger and Aimee Owens, an Iraq War (GWOT) veteran and his wife, an elementary school teacher with the Department of War Education Activity. Together, they set out to build a beverage brand that celebrates service, craftsmanship, and the values that make America—and its people—extraordinary. Follow them on Instagram @starspangledtea.

About The Best Ranger Competition:

The Best Ranger Competition is a US Army event supported by The National Ranger Association, Inc. (501 c-3: 58-2023357). The Association was formed in 1998 and is governed by a board of six. The Association was established to recognize distinguished members in the Ranger community and to promote the values established in the Ranger Creed. The National Ranger Association helps to raise funds to support Ranger community activities which include The Best Ranger Competition, The Ranger Hall of Fame and the Distinguished Member of the Brigade.

SOURCE Star Spangled Tea and Coffee