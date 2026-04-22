Veteran-Owned Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Co. Honors Nation's 250th Birthday With Freedom 250 Collection

A limited-edition line of five signature blends launches the brand's heritage-driven series, celebrating America's enduring legacy.

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co., a veteran-owned American beverage brand, announces the launch of its Freedom 250 Collection, a limited edition line of signature, historically-inspired teas and coffees, created in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. proudly announces the launch of its Freedom 250 Collection, a limited edition line of signature, historically-inspired teas and coffees, created in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

As part of the Freedom 250 movement, this commemorative launch introduces five distinctive blends and marks the inaugural release in a broader series of heritage-driven, premium beverages. Developed in recognition of this historic milestone, the collection reflects a shared commitment to honoring America's enduring spirit and the traditions that unite communities nationwide.

"As a veteran-owned company, our mission has always been to celebrate the American values of service, sacrifice and unity," said Roger Owens, founder of Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Co. "With this new collection debuting as we approach the nation's 250th birthday, we're proud to celebrate such a historic and patriotic milestone."

The Freedom 250 Collection captures distinct facets of American heritage:

White House Cherry Blossom Tea Blend – Inspired by the iconic beauty of Washington, D.C., representing unity, renewal and national tradition.

– Inspired by the iconic beauty of Washington, D.C., representing unity, renewal and national tradition. Apollo Instant Coffee Blend – A bold, high-performance instant coffee honoring American leadership in innovation and space exploration.

– A bold, high-performance instant coffee honoring American leadership in innovation and space exploration. Liberty Tea (Raspberry Yaupon Tea) – A uniquely American tea made from yaupon, North America's only native caffeinated plant, infused with raspberry for a modern take on a historic ingredient.

– A uniquely American tea made from yaupon, North America's only native caffeinated plant, infused with raspberry for a modern take on a historic ingredient. The Great American Road Trip Coffee Blend – A smooth, adventurous roast capturing the freedom of the open road and the spirit of exploration.

– A smooth, adventurous roast capturing the freedom of the open road and the spirit of exploration. The Great American Road Trip Tea Blend – A crisp, travel-ready tea designed for movement, discovery and the American journey.

The Freedom 250 Collection will soon be available through direct-to-consumer channels, retail partners and national event activations, with additional product releases already in development.

"We're excited to introduce new blends inspired by different parts of the American story," added Owens. "What's really special about the Freedom 250 Collection is that people will keep enjoying these blends long after the celebrations have ended."

Founded by Roger and Aimee Owens, Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Co. is a labor of love, built on patriotism, service and a commitment to American-made quality. Their vision of patriotism is modern and welcoming, rooted in faith, family and finding joy in the simple ritual of sharing tea and coffee together.

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co. is a 100% service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), USDA-compliant and a proud Georgia Grown member.

For more information, visit starspangledtea.com.

About Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Company:

Star Spangled Tea and Coffee Co.. was founded by Roger and Aimee Owens, an Iraq War (GWOT) veteran and his wife, an elementary school teacher with the Department of War Education Activity. Together, they set out to build a beverage brand that celebrates service, craftsmanship, and the values that make America—and its people—extraordinary. Follow them on Instagram @starspangledtea.

SOURCE Star Spangled Tea and Coffee