Star Thermoplastics Announces Innovative New Products for Overmolding onto Polyamides

BROADVIEW, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Thermoplastics Alloys & Rubbers is proud to introduce our patent pending StarBond® XL PA series offering outstanding bond strength for a variety of Polyamides such as Polyamide 6, Polyamide 6,6, and glass filled analogues of these polymers. The new StarBond® XL PA series has an initial offering of hardness 60 Shore A and 75 Shore A. They come in natural and black colors. These grades offer outstanding tensile properties, elongation and tear properties compared to several leading competitors, while offering outstanding bond strength and flow characteristics.

"We are very proud to announce StarBond® XL PA series, which showcase our innovation," says Tom Dieschbourg, owner and CEO of Star Thermoplastics. He adds that we have several new innovations we are working on at our state-of-the-art Research & Development Center at our Corporate Headquarters in Broadview, Illinois.

The new StarBond®XL PA series offers customers an alternative in terms of value addition compared to competition at similar or improved performance. The applications include markets such as consumer, sporting goods, and transportation.

About Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Star Thermoplastics, founded in 1993, is a leading custom solutions provider of thermoplastic elastomers and plastic alloys. Star Thermoplastics has multiple production lines, state of the art research and development, and experienced sales personnel. Key products are sold under the trade names DynaStar®, StarBond®, StarClear®, StarFlex®, StarGrip-X®, StarMed®, StarPet®, StarPrene®, and StarSoft®.

