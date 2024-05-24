Starbreeze brings the full 1.0 release of 'The Tribe Must Survive'

'The Tribe Must Survive 1.0 Emerges from the Darkness'

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a milestone for survival, base builder and strategy enthusiasts worldwide as developer Walking Tree Games, and publisher Starbreeze Entertainment, proudly unveil the full 1.0 release of "The Tribe Must Survive" on Steam and Epic Game Store. After three months of intense tribal tinkering and an insightful journey in Early Access, the game emerges from the shadows today ready to captivate gamers with its quirky blend of strategy, survival, and roguelike elements.

A dark, Lovecraftian Stone Age where cosmic disasters coincide with tribal group dynamics. By day, Tribe members work to provide for their community. At night, the faint glow of the campfire becomes the sole defense against what lurks in the dark. Manage wood, food, and other resources to keep the Tribe going in a world filled with threats that could end the run at any time - it's exhilarating, challenging, and slightly terrifying.

"The Tribe Must Survive" has a steep mastery curve. Forge ahead and learn to adapt in a deeply atmospheric environment, steeped in darkness and sprinkled with unpredictable twists and turns. From Tribe members spiraling into Riots, to transformative spiritual practices, to making choices in life and death Events, there are many ways in which things can go wrong. Its blend of strategy, survival, base-building, and roguelike elements makes it an alluring playground for strategy survival genre fans everywhere.

After an engaging Early Access phase, the development team has focused on enhancing the game's challenging mechanics and balance as well as incorporating player feedback.

The 1.0 release brings major new features to this unique base-builder including;

Three Progression systems:

In-game objectives - challenges and rewards players for taking different approaches to survive.



XP based unlocks - Gradually unlocks upgrades, perks, and starting choices that allow players to come up with new and unique strategies with each run.



Challenge Mode - Challenging modifications to test even the strongest Tribe leaders!

Introducing Transformative Events for radically different runs

Deepening Tribe Build options with 17 new Spiritual upgrades

New ending cinematic for those that manage to survive for all 100 days

The 1.0 version of "The Tribe Must Survive" is also expanding language support to include Simplified Chinese and Japanese. The 1.0 is available now on PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, priced at $24.99.

To celebrate the official launch, The Tribe Must Survive is currently 20 percent off. It'll also be available in a bundle with the colorful city builder hit, "Pioneers of Pagonia" by Envision Entertainment. This bundle offers an additional 10 percent discount beyond the individual game promotions.

For more information, please visit the website or join the community on Discord, X, and Tiktok.

