Starbreeze Entertainment and Melbot Studios announce GodsTV - a madcap shooter coming in 2026

Starbreeze Entertainment and Melbot Studios today announce GodsTV,  a multi-player "cartoon punk", top down action title, stylized, irreverent and frantic, set for release in early 2026. Starbreeze will support Melbot Studios with funding for the game's development, marketing, community management and release management.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In GodsTV players are contestants in a deranged TV- show, a mashup of action, humor, and bizarre characters. Alien corporations, who present themselves as "Gods", offer players unique abilities and products (guaranteed lethal!) to fight for ultimate stardom. Choose your God, unlock their powers and weapons, and venture solo or in teams into an edgy and irreverent new universe. It's not all slaughter & laughter though - show off your style and swag to earn the favor of the Gods… and your followers. Because in this show, real online viewers can impact the fate of the players. Are you ready to chase megastardom?

GodsTV is being developed by Melbot Studios, previously known for the Melbits™ IP and a seasoned team forged from both indie and AAA titles like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Fallout 4, Apex Legends, Evil Dead, Endling and Gris.

Starbreeze Entertainment will publish the game and support GodsTV and Melbot Studios with development funding, release management, marketing, community management, data management and analytics.

"Meeting the Melbot team is like being slapped by pure creative drive, and GodsTV is where their punk style and ambition really comes out to play. GodsTV is one of the strongest pitches I've ever seen, and I can't wait to share this game with the world - it's going to rock", says Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing,  Starbreeze Entertainment.

"Since we met the team at Starbreeze we felt we got something big, they identified what makes this game special and pushed us to be ambitious and bold and ridiculous. In a landscape where publishers are afraid to dare, Starbreeze double dared us to be ourselves, and that *bleep*ing matters. ", Josema Roig, Co-founder of Melbot Studios.

To learn more, please visit www.starbreeze.com and stay tuned for further information and updates on Starbreeze' official Twitter and Youtube channels.

For more information, please contact;
Gustav Nisser, Head of 3rd Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment
Phone: +46(0)70 496 55 90
E-mail: [email protected]

About Melbot Studios
We make digital fantasy. Melbot is a strong, seasoned and balanced team based in Barcelona, Spain. They are the creators of the adorable IP Melbits™ and the team has been involved in the development of high profile titles like the Invizimals Saga, Fallout 4, Rise of the Tomb Raider™, Gris, Endling, and even brands like Netflix, Paramount and Hasbro. www.melbot.es

About Starbreeze's Third-Party Publishing
Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience.  Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze
Starbreeze is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

