Starbreeze Entertainment launches Turtle vs Turtle - a Fortnite Island by Torus Games

News provided by

Starbreeze AB

26 Oct, 2023, 10:40 ET

Starbreeze Entertainment and Torus Games today launch Turtle vs Turtle - available now in Fortnite.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle vs Turtle is a Fortnite Island where two giant moving battle platforms set the stage for an epic conflict! The game is played in two teams (1 vs 1 to 8 vs 8 ) and players need to gather resources around the map to fund the building of turrets and defenses, and in order to take out their opponents' platform while protecting their own. Are you ready to become the hero?

Developed by the Australian game developer Torus Games in UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), Turtle vs Turtle is available today here in Epic Games' Fortnite under the Fortnite Creator 2.0 program.

"Creating Turtle vs Turtle has been an exhilarating journey for us at Torus Games, and the support from Starbreeze has been pivotal in bringing our vision to life. With their backing, we've crafted a unique island that we believe players will love.", says Bill McIntosh, Founder & CEO, Torus Games.

"Torus Games are a strong team with a history of quality development and a great independent streak so they were the perfect partner for us to explore the world of UEFN that Epic is evolving.", says Gustav Nisser, Head of Third-Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment.

Starbreeze Entertainment will be publisher by name and support Turtle vs Turtle and Torus Games with its expertise in release management, marketing, community management, live service operations, development funding, and data management and analytics.

You can find the Turtle vs Turtle island on the web here or in Fortnite using the Island Code: 3946-9343-0288

To learn more, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

Download the press kit here.

For more information, please contact;

Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment
Phone: +46(0)8-209 208
E-mail: [email protected]

About Torus Games

Torus Games is an Australian game developer founded in 1994 by Bill McIntosh and has delivered 140+ titles across 39 platforms since its founding. Recent titles include LEGO 2K Drive, World War Z, Matchpoint Tennis Champions and Praetorians HD Remaster.

About Starbreeze's Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience.  Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze AB (publ) is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Starbreeze AB

Also from this source

Roboquest launches November 7th on Steam®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and Epic Games Store

Starbreeze Entertainment and developer RyseUp Studios today announces that Roboquest - a lightning-fast first-person shooter (FPS) - will officially...

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Starbreeze AB on 27 September 2023

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors would consist of six members, with no deputies, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Books

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.