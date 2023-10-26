Starbreeze Entertainment launches Turtle vs Turtle - a Fortnite Island by Torus Games

Starbreeze Entertainment and Torus Games today launch Turtle vs Turtle - available now in Fortnite.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle vs Turtle is a Fortnite Island where two giant moving battle platforms set the stage for an epic conflict! The game is played in two teams (1 vs 1 to 8 vs 8 ) and players need to gather resources around the map to fund the building of turrets and defenses, and in order to take out their opponents' platform while protecting their own. Are you ready to become the hero?

Developed by the Australian game developer Torus Games in UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), Turtle vs Turtle is available today here in Epic Games' Fortnite under the Fortnite Creator 2.0 program.

"Creating Turtle vs Turtle has been an exhilarating journey for us at Torus Games, and the support from Starbreeze has been pivotal in bringing our vision to life. With their backing, we've crafted a unique island that we believe players will love.", says Bill McIntosh, Founder & CEO, Torus Games.

"Torus Games are a strong team with a history of quality development and a great independent streak so they were the perfect partner for us to explore the world of UEFN that Epic is evolving.", says Gustav Nisser, Head of Third-Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment.

Starbreeze Entertainment will be publisher by name and support Turtle vs Turtle and Torus Games with its expertise in release management, marketing, community management, live service operations, development funding, and data management and analytics.

You can find the Turtle vs Turtle island on the web here or in Fortnite using the Island Code: 3946-9343-0288

About Torus Games

Torus Games is an Australian game developer founded in 1994 by Bill McIntosh and has delivered 140+ titles across 39 platforms since its founding. Recent titles include LEGO 2K Drive, World War Z, Matchpoint Tennis Champions and Praetorians HD Remaster.

About Starbreeze's Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience. Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze AB (publ) is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

