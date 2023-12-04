Starbreeze to develop and publish game based on the Dungeons & Dragons® IP

Starbreeze Entertainment today announces that it has licensed the world's greatest roleplaying game - Dungeons & Dragons® - to be used in the upcoming Project Baxter game. Starbreeze licenses the IP from Wizards of the Coast, the IP-holder of Dungeons & Dragons® and a division of Hasbro, Inc. The upcoming game is planned to be released in 2026, with Starbreeze acting both as developer and publisher.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The game, with the internal codename Project Baxter, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons® will carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience. Project Baxter will launch on all major platforms in 2026 and include cross-play. The game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5.

"It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons® and Starbreeze - both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, `play it your way' and infinite replayability. When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I'm incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026.", says Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze.

"Dungeons and Dragons is having an extraordinary year" says Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development. Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy. Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

