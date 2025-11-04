StarCharge and Jardine Engineering Corporation signed an agreement for strategic cooperation on construction of charging network and microgrids

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, StarCharge and the Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited (JEC), a premier engineering expert and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Jardine Matheson Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of charging network and microgrids.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ethan Li, CEO of StarCharge, and Mr. Noky Wong, Chief Executive of JEC, on behalf of both parties. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mrs. Echo Shao, Chairman of StarCharge, and Mr. Elton Chan, Chief Executive of Jardine Pacific.

According to the memorandum, the two sides will collaborate in Hong Kong, Macao, and Southeast Asian markets across multiple areas, including the construction and operation of charging networks and microgrids, maintenance capability building, and establishment of funds.

Mr. Ethan Li, CEO of StarCharge, expressed, "We are delighted to partner with JEC, a century-old enterprise. This collaboration represents a deep synergy of 'technology + application scenarios + ecosystem.' StarCharge will leverage its comprehensive technological expertise and global service capabilities to deliver integrated smart energy solutions, supporting JEC in its strategic exploration of the new energy sector. Together, we aim to build a green energy network covering Hong Kong, Macao, and Southeast Asia, promoting regional energy accessibility and advancing regional decarbonization."

Mr. Noky Wong, Chief Executive of JEC, shared, "This strategic partnership with StarCharge marks an exciting new chapter for JEC as we further expand the breadth and depth of our engineering solutions. By combining StarCharge's advanced technology with JEC's extensive engineering expertise, we are bringing our shared vision for a more sustainable and connected future to life."

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a pioneer in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, boasting an impressive track record of delivering up to 2 million EV chargers. The company is ranked No. 1 globally in terms of cumulative sales volume over the past decade.

To cater to various scenarios, StarCharge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and energy solutions, including AC and DC chargers, as well as residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and grid-scale energy solutions. Additionally, StarCharge provides cloud platforms, apps, and energy management systems integrated with charging and microgrid networks.

StarCharge is committed to innovation and evolution toward a more sustainable future.

About The Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited (JEC)

Established in 1923, JEC is a leading provider of engineering services, sourcing and contracting expertise. It enables customers to operate their facilities at world-class standards by providing the professional expertise to design, supply and install building and specialized processes; facility operation and management; asset enhancement and energy management; and the sourcing of electrical and mechanical equipment and architectural fixtures.

JEC is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates throughout Asia. JEC is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. For more information, please visit www.jec.com

