StarCompliance and Salus GRC Join Forces to Make Enterprise-Grade Employee Compliance Accessible to Every Firm

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), the global leader in employee & firm compliance technology solutions, today announced a new partnership with Salus GRC, a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. This partnership brings enterprise-grade compliance technology to small and mid-sized firms that have historically lacked access to such tools.

In today's increasingly complex regulatory environment, many smaller firms with limited resources struggle to manage risks like employee conflicts of interest, employee trading, misuse of material non-public information and the emerging risks in the crypto space. This partnership combines Star's advanced technology with the regulatory expertise of Salus's team of former CCOs and attorneys, giving firms the tools and guidance they need to build regulator-ready programs out of the box.

"Partnering with Salus GRC marks an exciting step forward in our mission to make compliance simple and easy. It extends our vision to be the #1 technology solution for employee compliance globally to firms of all sizes," said Craig Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Star. "Combining our powerful technology with Salus GRC's trusted advisory services means the compliance community will have greater access to tools to help navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape."

Serving more than 400 firms today, the Salus GRC network will now have broader reach and support from Star's trusted SaaS platform, strengthening and advancing employee compliance programs with expert technology and support.

"This partnership fills a critical gap for organizations that may not have a fully realized compliance program and are unknowingly exposing themselves to unnecessary risk," said Alan Knepfer, Chief Revenue Officer at Salus GRC. "By joining forces with Star, we're empowering our clients with regulatory technology and the expertise they need to build stronger, more future-ready compliance frameworks."

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a compliance and risk management partner for wealth managers, RIAs, and other regulated financial services firms. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and proactive risk mitigation, Salus helps firms navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and protect client trust. For more information, visit www.salusgrc.com.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, StarCompliance Enterprise provides a user-friendly interface that delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

