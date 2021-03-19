Stardock and Mohawk Games Release New DLC, Free Weekend on Steam for Offworld Trading Company

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock and Mohawk Games released a new DLC, Interdimensional, for their critically acclaimed real-time strategy game, Offworld Trading Company, today. The DLC release is accompanied by a free to play weekend for the base game on Steam, which allows new players an opportunity to experience the offworld market for themselves.

Offworld Trading Company is an economic strategy game by Soren Johnson, lead designer for Civilization IV. Players must build a corporation on Mars, but the competition is fierce and victory is hard-earned through mastering the Martian stock market.

The Interdimensional DLC explores an alternate reality by combining all of the challenges players have faced on Jupiter's moons Io and Europa, as well as on Mars' moon, Ceres. Players vy for economic dominance on maps with mixed terrain where all the rules of different worlds are in play at once.

A variety of terrain types and custom maps adds new challenges and opportunities. The frozen tundra of Europa could exist beside the hot volcanic surface of Io, making careful decisions a necessity of survival. Players need to think about where to place buildings in order to get the most out of available resources.

Players have the opportunity to explore pre-made custom maps, as well as create and share their own maps via the Steam Workshop. Offworld Trading Company's other DLC and expansions are not required to play Interdimensional.

"We wanted to give players a challenge," said lead designer Soren Johnson. "Interdimensional provides a unique experience for both seasoned veterans and newcomers."

The Interdimensional DLC is now available for $4.99 on Steam and Stardock . The free weekend for Offworld Trading Company ends at 1 PM ET on 03/22. To learn more, visit www.offworldgame.com or the forums .

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Galactic Civilizations, and Ashes of the Singularity.

About Mohawk Games: Founded by acclaimed game designer Soren Johnson in 2013, Mohawk Games is built on the principles of iterative design, deep gameplay, and community involvement. Mohawk's first title, Offworld Trading Company, uses Unity and was published by Stardock.

