Stardock Announces Clairvoyance, a new application that turns AI agents into persistent, self-learning Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock, creator of Object Desktop, Fences, and Start11, today announced the alpha of Clairvoyance, a free new application that changes how users work with AI.

Clairvoyance is a new AI workspace that implements agents as "staff" who are assigned to "workspaces" on the user's local PC or Mac. Staff are presented as persistent entities that the user can interact with. When staff are added, they are given a name and the user chooses which workspace they will be in, what AI Provider they will use (Claude Code, Codex, Gemini, Github Copilot, etc.) and what restrictions they will have. The capabilities of AI staff depend on which provider they use as Clairvoyance exposes the unique features of each AI provider to the user in an intuitive and approachable way.

Staff members are not working as isolated "chats" but are instead trained to the bundled set of tools provided by Clairvoyance including Notes, Reports, Canvases, Exhibits and more. Staff take notes and save it locally for future reference, ensuring that they continue to become more effective over time and with new sessions.

"The idea is to give every person their own AI team to work with," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Software. "While power users have already seen dramatic gains of working with AI via terminals, most users struggle to become more productive with AI tools, rarely moving beyond treating AI as a glorified chatbot."

One of the core elements of Clairvoyance is its use of the emerging Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) which treats installed AI CLI's as platforms that are communicated with via an API. This allows for Clairvoyance users to do things such as communicate with their AI staff from remote such as their mobile device, have rich text and graphic output, and greater UI integration while still keeping their data securely on their PC.

"A user could be in a meeting and ask their AI staff via their iPhone to update the presentation. The AI staff, working in say the 'marketing workspace' can go through the workspace's images, press releases, messaging docs, etc. and update the presentation on the fly," said Wardell. "The critical point is that staff, because they are housed on the user's PC or Mac connected to the user's local workspace and have an ever-increasing library of notes, they've taken are expert assistants to the user's domain."

Key Features

Staff, Not Chat

Each Staff member can be assigned their own knowledge base and AI provider (Anthropic, OpenAI, GitHub Copilot, or Google Gemini). Unlike generic chatbots, Staff capabilities are enhanced by each provider's strengths, making it easy to see which AI works best for different tasks.

Three Ways to Work

Notes – A rich document editor for capturing and organizing knowledge with AI assistance

Canvas – Visual thinking tools for creating flowcharts, architecture diagrams, mind maps, and relationship graphs

Exhibits – Interactive creations built with AI help: presentations, mockups, dashboards, tools, even games, all living within Clairvoyance

Share Instantly

Users can freely share their creations, notes, reports, exhibits, conversations, canvases, with colleagues via link. Clairvoyance is designed to help users and their AI Staff get work out the door quickly.

Access From Anywhere

Staff aren't cloud-based chatbots, they're connected to workspaces on the user's own machine. But users can communicate with them remotely via web browser or mobile device, directing work even when away from their desk.

Scheduled Staff

Users can schedule their staff to do work ahead of time. For example, staff can be asked to send over a sentiment report every morning or review any code check-ins that came into the project during the previous day or put together a suggested list of Jira tasks to tackle for the day. The user simply sets up the date and time to run and if it should repeat, and the AI staff takes it from there.

Clairvoyance Alpha 1 is available exclusively to Object Desktop subscribers at www.objectdesktop.com. Object Desktop users receive:

Get instant alpha access to Clairvoyance, plus 1 million tokens to use within the app.

Full free application with Staff management, Notes, Canvas, Exhibits, Remote staff control, Scheduled tasks.

Early access to Plus features including cloud sync for notes, reports, exhibits, and canvases.

Remote workspace access to securely browse their workspace files from anywhere.

Users can learn more at the website: www.clairvoyanceai.com. Click HERE for a link to our press kit.

About Stardock

For over thirty years, Stardock has built software that makes people more productive. Its desktop tools, including Fences, Start11, Multiplicity, and the Object Desktop suite, are trusted by millions of users and enterprises worldwide. Clairvoyance represents Stardock's vision for how AI should integrate into daily workflows: powerful, private, and practical.

