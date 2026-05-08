Stardock Announces Treasures of the Magi, a New DLC for Elemental: Reforged

A new $8.99 expansion adds monsters, treasures, items, and quests drawn from the lost age of the Magi, launching May 21, 2026.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment today announced Treasures of the Magi, a new DLC for the fantasy turn-based strategy game Elemental: Reforged. The expansion is priced at $8.99 and adds new monsters, new treasures and items, and a new set of quests tied to the First Age of Elemental, when the Magi ruled through sorcery and their golems stood watch over the cities of Anthys.

About the setting

Thousands of years before the Cataclysm, the Magi were sorcerers whose mastery of magic shaped the early civilizations of Elemental. They built golems out of stone and iron to defend their sovereignty from the feudal barons rising up around them. When the Titans came, the Magi went into hiding, their golems went dormant, and the Cataclysm later buried most of what they had built.

The reawakening of the Fallen Enchantress has sent a pulse of dark magic across the surface of Elemental, and the old enchantments that animated the golems have started to stir again. Fissures are opening across the twin subcontinents of Anthys, and the golems and the treasures they once guarded are coming back to the surface.

What the DLC adds:

New monsters, including several varieties of awakened golem.

New treasures and items recovered from Magi-era ruins, including artifacts and enchanted equipment.

New quests that send players into the fissures to uncover what the Magi left behind.

New encounters and lore.

A free v1.1 update will release the same day for all Elemental: Reforged owners, bringing community feedback changes, bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and new features. Full details closer to release.

Treasures of the Magi will be available as a DLC for Elemental: Reforged for $8.99 USD on May 21, 2026 on Steam or direct through Stardock. Elemental: Reforged is available on Steam or direct through Stardock. For more information, visit www.elementalgame.com.

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com.

About Elemental: Reforged

Elemental: Reforged is Stardock's reimagining of the Elemental universe, combining content and systems from Sorcerer King and Fallen Enchantress on a modernized engine. Players take the role of a sovereign rebuilding civilization in the wake of the Cataclysm, balancing magic, diplomacy, conquest, and exploration.

Media Kit:

www.elementalgame.com/press

Press Contact:

Samantha Miller

Communications Manager, Stardock

[email protected]

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment