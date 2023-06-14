Stardock Releases Groupy 2, Bringing Tabs to All of your Favorite Applications

News provided by

Stardock Software

14 Jun, 2023, 14:10 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Groupy 2, an app that brings a universal tab experience to Windows Groupy 2 is a powerful tool for Windows 10 and 11 that keeps information organized by allowing users to drag and drop multiple applications and documents together which combines into a single window, with tabs showing in the title bar.

The new Groupings feature allows the user to save a group of applications together, pin them to the taskbar, and then launch them all at once – tabbed together and ready to go – with just a single click. The new Accents feature simplifies the process of adding a touch of color to a tab, making it easy to associate a specific task or assignment with a particular color.

Multiple tab designs take personalization another step further, allowing users to stylize their experience in a way that best suits their preferences. Groupy 2's updated design matches the Windows 11 interface, providing a sleek and modern look, and its enhanced functionality supports seamless integration with File Explorer.  

"After releasing our first beta of Groupy 2, we have been listening to our users and adding new features like the ability to hide the Groupy icon in the tab bar and enabling the mica effect in more locations," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "Groupy 2 is the easiest way to organize the windows on your desktop and has become an essential part of the modern desktop experience."

Starting today, Groupy 2 for Business is also available. Groupy 2 for Business includes advanced distribution tooling and centralized licenses administration for easier management and deployment.

Groupy 2 is available for $9.99 for use on up to five devices; it's also included in Object Desktop which includes all Stardock's productivity applications, for $39.99. To learn more, visit Groupy's website.    

Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/j_htyuX9qlc

Screenshots:  1   |   2   |   3   |   4   |   5  |   6   |   7

Media Inquiries: [email protected] 

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell.  Its software includes Fences, Start11, Groupy, Object Desktop, and more.  

SOURCE Stardock Software

