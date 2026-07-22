Stardock to Publish Crimson Freedom, a Story-Driven RTS Set on 22nd-Century Mars

Yboga's real-time strategy game brings classic base-building and three warring factions to the red planet

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment announced today that Crimson Freedom, a narrative rich real-time strategy game developed by independent studio Yboga doo, is joining its portfolio as the first title signed under Stardock's expanded publishing program. Coming to Steam in 2027, Crimson Freedom showcases the foundations of the RTS genre: base building, army management, resource systems, and single-player campaigns.

Set on Mars in the 22nd century, Crimson Freedom pits three ideologies against each other for control of the red planet and the future of humanity.

Players will experience the conflict from different perspectives: the Red Rebellion, Orbis Concordia, and the Ascentx. Each brings its own units, tech trees, and tactical strengths, which changes how every engagement plays out. Crimson Freedom also aims for a more relaxed pace than the genre's reputation suggests, with the focus being on commanding battles rather than fighting resource micromanagement or high-APM demands.

Crimson Freedom's extensive single-player narrative sets it apart. Each campaign allows the player to experience a different viewpoint in the same conflict. This is a war story with a morally grey area, and your choices will impact freedom, control, and a frenzied pursuit of immortality through AI, including the successes and failures behind them.

"Great strategy games give you hard choices, not just fast ones. Crimson Freedom does exactly that, and Yboga is the kind of studio our publishing program was built for," said Brad Wardell, CEO, Stardock Entertainment.

"When we heard that Stardock was launching its publishing program, we had our application ready within days, even though we had originally planned to self-publish. Their decades of experience in both game development and publishing made this a unique opportunity that simply felt like the right fit for Crimson Freedom. With Stardock's support and guidance, we're confident we can deliver an unforgettable RTS experience and bring the game to the audience it deserves," said Marko Gardijan, Founder at Yboga studio.

Crimson Freedom is now available to wishlist on Steam and is set to launch in 2027.

For the latest information on updates, community initiatives, and future content, visit the official Steam page.

About Stardock

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993, starting with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. Stardock's recent hits include Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress, and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com.

About Yboga doo

Founded in mid-2016 in Belgrade, Yboga doo is an independent game studio with an established global audience. Crimson Freedom, a story-driven real-time strategy game set on Mars, marks the studio's move onto PC and its most ambitious project to date.

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SOURCE Stardock Entertainment