Treasures of the Magi brings new items, quests, gear and monsters to Elemental: Reforged

Stardock's turn-based fantasy game gets major free update along with a new DLC

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment today released Treasures of the Magi, the first DLC for the fantasy turn-based strategy game Elemental: Reforged. Priced at $8.99, the expansion adds new monsters, treasures, items, and quests drawn from the First Age of Elemental, the era when the Magi ruled through sorcery and their golems stood watch over the cities of Anthys.

Treasures of the Magi Release Video: https://youtu.be/X--HYjHDNWw

About the setting

Thousands of years before the Cataclysm, the Magi were sorcerers whose mastery of magic shaped the early civilizations of Elemental. They forged golems out of stone and iron to defend their sovereignty against the feudal barons rising up around them. When the Titans came, the Magi retreated into hiding, their golems went dormant, and the Cataclysm later buried most of what they had built.

The reawakening of the Fallen Enchantress has sent a pulse of dark magic across the surface of Elemental, and the old enchantments that animated the golems have begun to stir once more. Fissures are opening across the twin subcontinents of Anthys, and the golems and the treasures they once guarded are returning to the surface.

What the DLC adds:

New gear including new weapons, magic wands, unique armor and much more.

New monsters, including several varieties of awakened golem.

New treasures and items recovered from Magi-era ruins, including potions that can transform the player into magical creatures in battle.

New quests that send players into the fissures to uncover what the Magi left behind.

New encounters and lore.

Free v1.1 update:

A free v1.1 update is also available today for all Elemental: Reforged owners. Shaped largely by community feedback, the update brings a number of quality of life improvements along with a wide range of stability and performance fixes. Among the highlights, weapons, armor, accessories, and consumables that previously required the Legendary Heroes DLC are now available to all players at no cost, and crafting ingredients can be purchased directly from shops.

Availability:

Treasures of the Magi is available now for Elemental: Reforged for $8.99 USD on Steam or direct through Stardock. Elemental: Reforged is available on Steam or direct through Stardock. For more information, visit www.elementalgame.com.

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com.

About Elemental: Reforged

Elemental: Reforged is Stardock's reimagining of the Elemental universe, combining content and systems from Sorcerer King and Fallen Enchantress on a modernized engine. Players take the role of a sovereign rebuilding civilization in the wake of the Cataclysm, balancing magic, diplomacy, conquest, and exploration.

Media Kit:

www.elementalgame.com/press

Press Contact:

Samantha Miller

Communications Manager, Stardock

[email protected]

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment