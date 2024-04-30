Stardock Unveils DesktopGPT, A New App for Bringing AI to the Desktop

DesktopGPT is an innovative new application that brings AI to the desktop with a focus on quick interactions and powerful templates that help everyone get the most out of AI.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has announced a new desktop application today that puts the power of AI at your fingertips. DesktopGPT is an application that is exclusive to Object Desktop that brings the latest AI models to Windows 10/11 for quick interactions and powerful prompting with templates.

With DesktopGPT, Stardock is bringing the power of AI to desktop with unique features that makes it easy to jump in-and-out of interacting with multiple large language models (LLM) with a keyboard-first experience. With access to GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4, and GPT-4 Turbo, users have flexibility to easily move between models to find the right tool for their interactions.

A core feature of DesktopGPT are the powerful templates that make it easy for beginners and advanced users to engage with various LLMs. From translating text in multiple languages, to writing cover letters or subject lines for emails, DesktopGPT focuses on quick interactions to improve your workflow.

"DesktopGPT is the evolution of a tool that we were using internally at Stardock to help us be more effective with our AI interactions" said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And at the heart of DesktopGPT are templates that are a powerful way to streamline your repetitive tasks"

DesktopGPT is the perfect complement to Object Desktop that is known for its productivity and personalization apps. With the new desktop application, we are once again raising the value of our suite of desktop enhancements with the inclusion of a new application for no additional cost.

DesktopGPT is available today as a beta as part of Object Desktop. You can learn more about DesktopGPT on the app page or explore all the applications in Object Desktop here.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds™, Groupy®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more.

