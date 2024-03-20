Stardock Unveils Enhanced ObjectDock with Support for Windows 10 and 11

The popular docking utility now features high-resolution display support, 64bit architecture, and integration with the Object Desktop suite for a modernized desktop experience.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has announced today that ObjectDock has been enhanced to support Windows 10 and Windows 11. The updated version of ObjectDock is available today as a stand-alone application and as part of the award-winning Object Desktop suite.

With this new update, ObjectDock now has support for high resolution displays, support for UWP applications, improvements to animations like Zoom, and the app is now 64bit. Along with additional under-the-hood improvements, ObjectDock is ready for the modern desktop.

ObjectDock makes it easy to access frequently used applications, shortcuts, and even the Start menu from an animated dock. With a wide array of customization options and styles like tabbed docks, it's easy to personalize the experience to your workflow.

"ObjectDock is a classic Stardock application, and we are thrilled to be able to modernize the app so that it supports the latest versions of Windows," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And with ObjectDock now included in Object Desktop, the best value for accessing all of our productivity applications gets even better."

With the modernization of the application, we did have to sunset some minor features that were tied to legacy components of Windows that have since been deprecated. But the core functionality of the app has been streamlined and with the new support for higher resolution displays, ObjectDock has never looked better.

The updated version ObjectDock is available today for $9.99 or $3.99 as an upgrade. You can learn more about ObjectDock on the app page or explore all the applications in Object Desktop here.

Screenshots:

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds™, Groupy®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software