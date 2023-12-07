Stardock Releases Fences 5

News provided by

Stardock Software

07 Dec, 2023, 12:20 ET

Now Available with Chameleon, Peek Toggle, and New Enterprise Functionality

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Fences 5 today – a major update to its popular Windows desktop organization software with over 20 million downloads. Fences solves the problem of a "messy desktop" by automatically organizing Windows desktop icons into shaded areas, creating a clutter-free and productive workspace.

Fences 5 introduces Chameleon™️ – a Windows desktop icon enhancement that blends your desktop icons into your wallpaper. Icons maintain their functionality but fade into the background to remain easily accessible without being a distraction.

Also new in Fences 5, it is now easier than ever to access your Fence groups by bringing them to the top with a single click. Building on the patented Peek™ functionality introduced in Fences 4, Fences 5 enables the ability to access your Fence groups from the taskbar by adding an icon to the taskbar to instantly access your desktop groups.

Fences is used by thousands of businesses, from Education to Government to Healthcare. To help these businesses deploy organized dashboards of desktop icons, Fences 5 for Business adds all-new tooling that makes it easier than ever to manage these deployments. With the new ability to easily import/export layouts for distribution, tooling to load configurations from a network drive during logon, and kiosk functionality, Fences sets the standard for enterprise desktop icon management.

"Fences 5 is designed to deliver a modern desktop experience," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "Fences is the best way to organize your desktop and with Chameleon and Peek, we have built a modern workflow that provides you instant access to your content while reducing the distractions of the desktop."

Along with its new features, Fences 5 delivers many other enhancements to the core Fences desktop engine that results in improved performance and enhanced capabilities.

Fences 5 is available today starting at $9.99 and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Fences 5 website here.

Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/l7mo0MuMees

Screenshots:

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries. 

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements.  For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds™, Groupy®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software

