Stardock's Multiplicity KVM Releases on Steam

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Multiplicity KVM, its versatile, secure, and affordable wireless KVM software solution, on Steam today. Users can instantly connect multiple PCs and work easily between them while using a single keyboard and mouse without all of the wire hassles and hardware cost of a traditional switch.

Multiplicity KVM offers a seamless mode which allows users to establish a keyboard and mouse connection between a primary computer and up to eight secondary computers that are adjacent to each other and on the same network. Without any cumbersome hardware, users can stack their displays and move easily between them or create a virtual "docking space" for their laptop that will easily reconnect every time it comes back within proximity.

Connect remotely to one additional PC on the same network or VPN. Drag and drop folders and files between computers connected in seamless mode quickly and easily, or use the copy/paste feature to quickly transfer files, folders, images and more to a PC that is connected remotely. When text or images are moved between PCs, they retain their formatting, making for a clean and consistent work experience.

Active thumbnails for the remote PC are easily visible from the primary PC, with several options available for ensuring security. Users will be able to utilize connection access security codes, AES-256 encrypted connections, and a connection audit log.

With Multiplicity KVM, users will be able to connect multiple PCs even if they are running various versions of Windows. Different screen resolutions and monitor sizes will also display clearly in KVM mode.

Multiplicity KVM is the best alternative to cumbersome hardware for connecting multiple computers and is now available on Steam . Learn more on Stardock's website or the forums .

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

