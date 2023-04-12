Stardog 9: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Knowledge Graphs

This strengthens Stardog as a modern semantic layer powered by a knowledge graph

ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced the release of Stardog 9, the latest version of its award-winning software. With this release, Stardog strengthens its position as a modern knowledge graph powered semantic layer with new integrations for Azure Synapse, Collibra Data Governance and Databricks.

Stardog 9 includes a range of new features and enhancements that enable organizations to more easily connect their data, people, and processes, while also improving performance, scalability, and security. Some of the key benefits include:

Expanded Data Access : Stardog 9 supports federated access to Azure Synapse, which enhances connectivity to data in Azure Data Lake Storage Gen-2 (ADLS2), further reducing the friction in accessing and connecting data through meaning for self-serve analytics. Azure Synapse which increases the number of connections, removing more data access barriers.

Activated Metadata : Stardog 9 extends Stardog's Knowledge Catalog to quickly and easily harvest enterprise metadata with new integrations for Collibra and Microsoft Purview Data catalogs (in-preview mode only), and any JDBC-accessible data source. These integrations make it easy to semantically-enrich technical metadata with business concepts and enabling Data Governance teams and end users to easily search, query, and explore available data assets with an Enterprise Metadata Knowledge Graph.

Smart, Automated Entity Linking Across Data Silos : Stardog 9 can easily identify and link data associated with business objects — for example, person, customer, supplier, location, product, etc. — across your data landscape for better decisions in support of use-cases from Customer 360 to Digital Twin to Fraud Detection, leveraging the power of Databricks Spark to process data at scale.

"We're thrilled to introduce Stardog 9, the next evolution of our Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform," said Navin Sharma, VP of Product at Stardog. "This release represents a major step forward for organizations looking to leverage their data as a strategic asset with a semantic layer built for a hybrid, multi-cloud enterprise. With Stardog 9, our customers can connect their data, people, and processes more easily than ever before, and unlock new insights and opportunities."

Try Stardog 9 out for yourself with a Stardog Cloud free trial.

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source. For more information, visit www.stardog.com .

