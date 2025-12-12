Starkey Hearing Foundation Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Institute, Campus Expansion, and New Graduates in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starkey Hearing Foundation marked a major milestone last week, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Starkey Hearing Institute alongside its newest class of graduates. The multi-day event also recognized the Institute's continued growth, including the opening of an expanded on-campus dormitory that will nearly double student capacity moving forward.

Starkey Hearing Institute Zambia graduates 24 new hearing healthcare professionals to give the gift of hearing across the African continent.

The week commenced with a large-scale hearing care initiative that fitted nearly 300 people with hearing aids and culminated with the Foundation honoring 24 new graduates during a ceremony attended by alumni and distinguished guests, including representatives from Zambia's Ministry of Health, musical artist and philanthropist Innoss'B, and CNN correspondent Larry Madowo.

Since opening in 2015, the Institute has now trained 147 hearing healthcare professionals from 19 African nations through its intensive, hands-on program. Graduates return equipped to deliver high-quality hearing services to tens of thousands of people each year.

"This milestone celebration, shared with our graduates, alumni, and devoted supporters, is our mission in action as we continue to actively provide care," said Richard S. Brown, president and board chair of Starkey Hearing Foundation. "We're incredibly proud of all we've achieved over the last decade and look forward to bigger impact - so the world may hear."

Built on the WFA® Community-Based Hearing Healthcare Model, the Institute strengthens health systems, expands access where it's needed most, and develops local leaders. The Zambia campus has also inspired global expansion - with new Institutes launched in the Philippines and in El Salvador - and plans for new locations underway.

With more than 430 million people experiencing disabling hearing loss, this remains one of the world's biggest health challenges. In Africa, that number is projected to rise from 136 million to 337 million by 2050. A shortage of trained professionals remains the greatest barrier - one the Foundation is addressing through scalable, community-led training programs.

About Starkey Hearing Foundation

Starkey Hearing Foundation is training the next generation of hearing healthcare professionals to give the gift of hearing to people in need. Established by William and Tani Austin 40+ years ago, the Foundation has impacted more than 1.5 million people in 100+ countries. Today, the organization's mission is firmly focused on building sustainable, community-led systems of hearing healthcare that will last for generations.

